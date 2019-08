Mysterie op ferry: trucker spoorloos na overtocht

Can you help us find Cristian Barbu, 28, who has gone missing? He was travelling on an overnight P&O ferry from Holland to Hull between 9 and 10 Aug. His truck and belongings were left onboard when the boat arrived. Pls share: https://t.co/f2IgfaiFkM pic.twitter.com/3kWNlWAq2x

Humberside Police(@ Humberbeat)