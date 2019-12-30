Moskou laat artificiële sneeuw aanvoeren om eindjaar in het wit te kunnen vieren AW

30 december 2019

12u45

Bron: BBC News 0 Zelfs in Moskou moeten ze het deze winter doen met artificiële sneeuw. Het is er veel warmer dan normaal waardoor er amper sneeuw ligt. Iets wat de Russen niet gewoon zijn, dus laten ze artificiële sneeuw aanvoeren om het nieuwe jaar goed in te zetten.

De voorbije weken waren de temperaturen bijzonder zacht in Moskou. Terwijl het er normaal -6 graden is, klom het kwik vorige week zelfs iets boven de 6 graden. Volgens meteorologen gaat het om de warmste winter sinds 1886. De sneeuw die viel, bleef dus nauwelijks liggen.

Om toch wat winterse sfeer te scheppen, besloot het stadsbestuur van de Russische hoofdstad om dan maar wat sneeuw te bestellen, artificiële sneeuw weliswaar. Die werd onder andere verspreid over een kerstmarkt in het Zaryadye Park, vlakbij het rode Plein. “De enige sneeuw in heel Moskou”, lachen de Moskovieten alvast op sociale media.

Volgens de weersvoorspellingen zal het gewoon bij die (artificiële) sneeuw blijven. Het blijft de komende dagen dan wel koud, met temperaturen rond het vriespunt. Voorlopig is er geen zicht op verse sneeuw.

