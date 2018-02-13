Model kweekt killerfiguur door twee dingen te veranderen aan haar regime
“Ongelofelijk om te zien hoe ver ik al ben gekomen”, vertelt Miller in de post. “Ongelofelijk dat ik dat kon bereiken door gewoon op regelmatige basis aan gewichtheffen te doen en mijn problematische manier van eten aan te pakken.”
Slechte relatie
Op de linker foto leed Miller aan problemen met haar vertering: het prikkelbare darm syndroom, met een vermoeden van de ziekte van Crohn (waarbij de darmen chronisch ontsteken). Dat combineerde ze met intensieve cardiotraining, met als resultaat dat ze steeds magerder werd. “Ik had een slechte relatie met voedsel”, vertelt ze. “Want ongeacht wat ik at, ik voelde me erna altijd ziek. Het resultaat was dat ik steeds minder ging eten.”
Het keerpunt kwam er toen ze op een ochtend opstond en naar zichzelf keek in de spiegel. Ze woog nog amper 43 kilogram en schaamde zich voor hoe ze eruit zag. “Op dat moment besloot ik dat het anders moest”, schrijft ze in een andere post op Instagram. “Ik wilde niet meer terughoudend en zwak zijn en besloot om mezelf graag te gaan zien en mezelf te transformeren. En de persoon te worden die ik eigenlijk altijd al had willen zijn.” (lees hieronder verder)
"Transformation isn't sweet and bright. It's dark and murky, painful and pushing. An unraveling of the untruths you've carried in your body. A practice in facing your own created demons. A complete uprooting before becoming." A mixture of feelings hit me when I look at the picture on the left... I feel sorry for that version of myself, but also so proud. For those of you that don't know, I used to struggle with eating due to severe digestive problems. I've always struggled with really bad IBS with suspicion of Chrones disease. It got so bad that every time I ate I got really sick (which obviously made me never want to eat)... thus leading to chronic weight loss. I got all the way down to 95 pounds. I still remember waking up one morning & looking at myself in the mirror baffled & embarrassed of my appearance. From that moment on, I decided I needed to make a change. So I let go! I transcended beyond all the things that were holding me back & refused to remain weak & crippled. I made the decision to forgive myself, to love myself & to transform myself. I took that first step that lead to a whole new version of myself. That lead to the life I had always dreamed of. I thank god every damn day for pushing me to make a change that morning; Almost four years & 25 pounds later, I'm the happiest I've ever been. If you're going through a hard time and you're even thinking about making a lifestyle change, appreciate the fact that you're even thinking about it! That ALONE is progress! The hardest part is realizing you have a problem and that you need to change. Just allow yourself to be good enough & know that YOU CAN and YOU WILL achieve the life you want, because you're a badass like that! Difficult times can define you, diminish you, or develop you. You decide! Take the first step, & do it for you because you're freaking awesome no matter what anyone (including yourself) says or does to you. #transformationtuesday
3,743 Likes, 133 Comments - Taylor Miller (@tayy_mills_fit) on Instagram: ""Transformation isn't sweet and bright. It's dark and murky, painful and pushing. An unraveling..."
4 jaar en 11 kilogram later voelt ze zich sterker dan ooit. “Met vallen en opstaan heb ik een goede relatie met voeding ontwikkeld. En een goede relatie met de gewichten in de fitness. Als ik naar die foto van vier jaar geleden kijk, voel ik tegenstrijdige emoties. Ik heb medelijden met die versie van mezelf, maar ik ben er ook trots op. Want ik slaagde erin om mijn leven om te gooien.”
Op haar Instagrampagina – waar ze al meer dan 55.000 volgers heeft – probeert ze nu wat van de dingen die ze leerde om in vorm te geraken, te delen.
Find yourself. Be yourself. Believe in yourself. Success will follow. Happy Sunday you beautiful people💗 Hope you guys are having an amazing day! Wether you're spending it lounging around or getting that work done, I hope it's going amazing💗 - - #ghostlifestyle #beseen #legend #ghost #alphalete #gymshark #ghostambassador #ambassador #crohns #autoimmune
4,084 Likes, 62 Comments - Taylor Miller (@tayy_mills_fit) on Instagram: "Find yourself. Be yourself. Believe in yourself. Success will follow. Happy Sunday you..."
The fitness industry can be such a messed up place. It's all about trying to achieve a body that someone else has and looking at your own like it isn't good enough... This mindset completely diminishes someone's self confidence. But what's sad about that is, how are you supposed to achieve your fitness goals if you're constantly comparing yourself to others and cannot even look at yourself with confidence? If there is one thing I have learned in this industry, it is that nothing holds you back more than your own insecurities. Trust me when I say, when it comes to achieving your goals, CONFIDENCE IS KEY. But, confidence is not something easily attained.... It took me several years through trial and error to discover my self confidence. If I had to give someone a short cut, or the quickest way to acquire self confidence, I would tell them to do exactly what you are afraid to do! I want you to look in the mirror, say you're a bad bitch, you look fire and you're on a mission to create an even better and healthier version of yourself.... Not another replica/version of someone else. Do this and watch your confidence grow like wild fire🔥💗 - - #ghostlifestyle #beseen #legend #ghost #alphalete #gymshark #ghostambassador #ambassador
3,417 Likes, 55 Comments - Taylor Miller (@tayy_mills_fit) on Instagram: "The fitness industry can be such a messed up place. It's all about trying to achieve a body that..."
Reacties