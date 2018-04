Minstens 14 jonge slachtoffers na busongeval Canadees junior ijshockeyteam

My eyes are wet, my chest tight.

In St. Paul, MN, and just learning about #Humboldt.

This is a devastation that crosses borders.

We are all one.

Hockey Dads.

Hockey Moms.

Our precious babies.

Yours.

Mine.

Let us take on some of your ache.

Please.

🇨🇦

Bucci Mane(@ Buccigross)