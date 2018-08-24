Met deze sprekende cover probeert 'Time' de week van Trump te illustreren
De cover is de derde in een reeks van Tim O'Brien en toont hoe Trump probeert te zwemmen in een met water ondergelopen Oval Office. Toch lijkt hij te worstelen om boven water te blijven, laat de illustrator weten. "Temidden van de zwevende papieren en telefoon, zijn de woorden 'In Deep' zichtbaar, wat slaat op de president die zich jongstleden in de nesten heeft gewerkt."
De kunstenaar uit Brooklyn heeft ook Trump-covers gemaakt voor twee andere nummers van het tijdschrift. De eerste, die de woorden "Niets te zien" bevatte, verwees naar de onderzoeken die werden ingesteld kort na zijn inauguratie. En de tweede, waarop het woord 'Stormy' prijkte (een verwijzing naar de pornoster Stormy Daniels, red.). De cover verscheen in de begindagen van het proces van de voormalige advocaat van Trump, Michael Cohen, die eerder deze week schuldig pleitte.
Hoewel Time een rijke geschiedenis van covers kent, is het voor het eerst in 95 jaar dat er een serie is gepubliceerd.
Even in a presidency punctuated by surreal moments, it was a stunning scene. Michael Cohen, the President’s longtime personal lawyer, pleaded guilty on Aug. 21 to eight felony counts, including arranging payments during the 2016 campaign to suppress two women’s accounts of alleged extramarital affairs with Donald Trump. “I participated in this conduct,” Cohen avowed, “in coordination with and at the direction of” Trump himself. With that extraordinary statement, he implicated the President of the United States in a federal crime—to be violating campaign-finance laws—“principal purpose,” of which he said, was to influence an election that #Trump won by only 78,000 votes in three states. The courtroom drama brought all the President’s legal and political problems together in a single supernova. It highlighted Trump’s sordid history with #women, his willingness to blur the lines between business and #politics, and growing fallout from the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, who referred the Cohen case to federal prosecutors. The explosion came minutes after Trump’s onetime campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on eight counts of tax evasion and bank fraud in a case prosecuted by Mueller’s deputies. Tuesday was arguably the most pivotal day in this presidency, and the consequences are only beginning to kick in. Read this week’s full cover story on TIME.com. Illustration by @obrienillustration for TIME; animation by @brobeldesign
Holy crap.@TIME Magazine's new cover. link
Wow.#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/Bt6SR6Vb7h
Reacties