Met deze sprekende cover probeert 'Time' de week van Trump te illustreren

24 augustus 2018

14u22

Bron: Time 0 Time Magazine heeft zijn nieuwste cover bekendgemaakt waarop te zien is hoe Trump worstelt om het hoofd boven water te houden in het Oval Office van het Witte Huis. De voorpagina verschijnt in een week waarin twee medewerkers van de Amerikaanse president in woelig water zijn terechtgekomen en Trump steeds meer in het nauw komt.

De cover is de derde in een reeks van Tim O'Brien en toont hoe Trump probeert te zwemmen in een met water ondergelopen Oval Office. Toch lijkt hij te worstelen om boven water te blijven, laat de illustrator weten. "Temidden van de zwevende papieren en telefoon, zijn de woorden 'In Deep' zichtbaar, wat slaat op de president die zich jongstleden in de nesten heeft gewerkt."

De kunstenaar uit Brooklyn heeft ook Trump-covers gemaakt voor twee andere nummers van het tijdschrift. De eerste, die de woorden "Niets te zien" bevatte, verwees naar de onderzoeken die werden ingesteld kort na zijn inauguratie. En de tweede, waarop het woord 'Stormy' prijkte (een verwijzing naar de pornoster Stormy Daniels, red.). De cover verscheen in de begindagen van het proces van de voormalige advocaat van Trump, Michael Cohen, die eerder deze week schuldig pleitte.

Hoewel Time een rijke geschiedenis van covers kent, is het voor het eerst in 95 jaar dat er een serie is gepubliceerd.

Holy crap.@TIME Magazine's new cover.

Wow.#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/Bt6SR6Vb7h Holly Figueroa O'Reilly(@ AynRandPaulRyan) link