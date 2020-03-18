Mensen steken kerstverlichting aan als teken van hoop in tijden van coronavirus
Onder de hashtag #lightsforlife beginnen verschillende mensen op Twitter foto’s te delen van kerstverlichting, die ze naar eigen zeggen opnieuw aangestoken hebben. “Als je dan toch vastzit in je eigen huis, kan je maar beter zorgen dat het er wat leuk uitziet, toch?”, zo luidt de redenering.
De trend vond zijn oorsprong in oproepen als deze op Twitter:
(Lees verder onder de tweets.)
What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity. link
My mom thinks people should start putting up Christmas lights in their windows to remind each other that there is still life & light while we #StayTheFHome. link
I think she’s on to something.#DoingMyPartCO #CoronavirusUSA #LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/XHxDyORAcS
Verschillende mensen postten vervolgens foto’s, en vertellen dat ze de daad bij het woord hebben gevoegd. In de commentaren verwijzen ze telkens naar het coronavirus.
De meeste tweets lijken afkomstig van mensen die in de Verenigde Staten wonen.
#CoronaVirusChallenge Our neighborhood is putting our christmas lights back up to inspire good feelings and support for everyone. We're calling it #Lovelights pic.twitter.com/eoTrvBUuzk link
Today a few of my neighbours decided we needed a bit more light in this dark time and decided to turn their Christmas lights back on. I hope it brings a smile to you face like it did mine. pic.twitter.com/MukgY36FTj link
Last night we switched our Christmas lights back on. I intend to #sharesomelight every evening until we are out of this darkness (or until my husband shouts at me) to say thank you to everyone who’s keeping the country going #COVID2019 . pic.twitter.com/gxAZhL3ze1 link
My Christmas lights are back on, cause this is what I need right now. ☘️🎄 pic.twitter.com/buOl0cTNDq link
Let's face it, it sucks out there. Why not have something wonderful to look at while driving around. Let's put up our Christmas lights during this whole coronavirus era and give our communities something joyful. #COVID #LockedDownLightsUp #stayhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/x5AgQBZKYi link
Christmas lights give me hope and joy. Every year, I look forward to seeing them put up. As a sign of hope and happiness, we’ve put some up. While we’re all having to stay in and away from each other, I thought these would help us all have something joyous and pretty to look at. pic.twitter.com/RpB2xK2HLs link
We need more hope, kindness and cheer in this time of darkness and uncertainty so I plugged my Christmas lights back in on my porch. #coronakindness #walkinginmemphiswithkimber #speedwayradio #spreadcheer #spreadlight #bekind #memphis pic.twitter.com/a7WU8lYi1S link
Bryanna, Izzy and I are doing our part to put a little happiness back in the world. Our Christmas lights are on and they will stay on until we all get through this. #CoronaOutbreak #christmaslights pic.twitter.com/MK9qEPScFx link
World getting you down? We are so lazy that we never took down our Christmas lights. So, we turned them back on￼! #behappy #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/1k4D9vJodg link
My youngest son was bored today and said, "can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?" Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02 link
