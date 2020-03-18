Mensen steken kerstverlichting aan als teken van hoop in tijden van coronavirus

Verschillende mensen, vooral in Amerika, melden op Twitter dat ze hun kerstverlichting opnieuw aangestoken hebben om het gezellig te maken in deze donkere tijden van het coronavirus.
BIzar De verspreiding van het coronavirus, de oproep tot ‘social distancing’, cafés, winkels en restaurants die sluiten,... De ‘donkere dagen’ van de coronacrisis doen bij veel mensen de nood ontstaan om licht te zien aan het einde van de tunnel. In de VS nemen sommigen dat letterlijk: ze steken hun kerstverlichting opnieuw aan om gezelligheid te creëren.

Onder de hashtag #lightsforlife beginnen verschillende mensen op Twitter foto’s te delen van kerstverlichting, die ze naar eigen zeggen opnieuw aangestoken hebben. “Als je dan toch vastzit in je eigen huis, kan je maar beter zorgen dat het er wat leuk uitziet, toch?”, zo luidt de redenering.

De trend vond zijn oorsprong in oproepen als deze op Twitter:

Verschillende mensen postten vervolgens foto’s, en vertellen dat ze de daad bij het woord hebben gevoegd. In de commentaren verwijzen ze telkens naar het coronavirus.

De meeste tweets lijken afkomstig van mensen die in de Verenigde Staten wonen.

