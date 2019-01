Meisje (2) ‘s nachts doodgevroren in tuin bij temperatuur van -8 graden

Devastating 💔



Newport, NH police tell me they found 2-year-old Sofia dead outside her home this morning. They believe she got outside alone in the middle of the night & couldn’t get back inside. The chief says it was -8 degrees today when they found her.



Litsa Pappas(@ LitsaPappas)