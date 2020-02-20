McDonald’s lanceert burger met Nutella: de McCrunchy Bread

Michelle Desmet

20 februari 2020

16u38

Bron: RTBF, gqmagazine.fr 0 Naar aanleiding van Nutella Day op 5 februari, kwamen McDonald’s en Nutella op de proppen met een opvallende samenwerking: McCrunchy Bread. Om de caloriebom te proeven, moet je wel een uitje maken naar Italië waar de burger exclusief verkrijgbaar is.

Om Nutella Day te vieren op 5 februari, ging de Amerikaanse keten McDonald’s in zee met Ferrero, het moederbedrijf van Nutella. Ze brachten namelijk samen een broodje op de markt.

Om die samenwerking te vieren boden de grootste vestigingen van McDonald’s in Italië, namelijk in Milaan, Rome, Napels en Bari, de zoetigheid gratis aan aan hun klanten. De bezoekers stonden van ‘s morgens vroeg al in de rij en maar liefst 2.500 sandwiches gingen in minder dan een uur tijd over de toonbank.

De burger zal voor 1,40 euro verkocht worden in zo’n 600 vestigingen in Italië, tevens de geboorteplaats van Nutella.

Of de burger binnenkort bij ons verkrijgbaar zal zijn, is nog onduidelijk.

Niet de eerste samenwerking

Eind 2016 werkten de twee voedingsreuzen al eens samen voor de “Sweety con Nutella”. Die zag eruit als een gewone burger maar de binnenkant bestond uit chocolade en was ook exclusief te verkrijgen in Italië.