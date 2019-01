Mannen roepen massaal op om Gillette te boycotten na reclamefilmpje met nieuwe slogan: “The best men can be”

Pay attention people.

We aren't the only ones who bully. I was bullied as a kid, but so was my daughter. She wasn't bullied by boys.



We aren't the only ones who fight. We aren't the only ones who are aggressive or angry. But Gillette says we are. They're wrong. #BoycottGillette https://t.co/HZ0tfulbx6

Ryan M Hall(@ RyanMHall)