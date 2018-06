Man probeert WK-reporter te kussen tijdens live-uitzending, maar dat laat zij niet gebeuren

Bravo @juliacgc!

It's nauseating how some men think it's funny & "cute" to touch, kiss, nudge, feel up women just cause they're celebrating. It's NOT! We're not objects to be used for ur cheap thrills.

Get that once & for all!!

P.S. Shout out to all the men calling out that jerk! https://t.co/wK8ZwqX4cc

Zainab Sikander(@ zainabsikander)