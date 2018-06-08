Macron op ramkoers met Trump in Twitteroorlog

    • IB
  • Bron: Belga, Twitter
Karikaturen van Trump en Macron in aanloop naar de G7 in Ottawa. De 'bromance' tussen Trump en Macron bij het staatsbezoek van de president in Washington in april, lijkt ver weg.
Kort voor het begin van de G7-top van economische grootmachten heeft de Franse president Emmanuel Macron de confrontatie opgezocht met zijn tegenhanger uit de Verenigde Staten, Donald Trump. "Het maakt de Amerikaanse president niet uit of hij geïsoleerd staat. Ons maakt het evenmin wat uit om een verklaring van zes landen te ondertekenen als dat nodig zou zijn", schreef Macron  op Twitter. Hij deed dat zelfs, zeer uitzonderlijk, in het Engels.

"Deze zes landen vertegenwoordigen waarden, ze staan voor een economische markt die het gewicht van de geschiedenis achter zich heeft, en die op dit moment een echte internationale kracht is", voegde Macron eraan toe. In een andere tweet, weer in het Engels, zei Macron: "Geen leider is eeuwig." Macron wil "hegemonie met alle macht bestrijden". "Het is de wet van de sterkste. Het is het einde van gerechtigheid."

De G7-top begint vandaag in Canada en dreigt in geruzie te ontaarden. Op veel inhoudelijke vlakken staan de VS onder Trump diametraal tegenover Canada, Frankrijk, Duitsland, Groot-Brittannië, Italië en Japan. Onduidelijk is nog of er een gemeenschappelijke verklaring komt. 

Van de bromance tussen Trump en Macron in april lijkt inmiddels niet veel sprake meer.
Ook Canadese premier bekritiseert Trump

Trump reageerde onderkoeld op de kritiek van Macron, maar ook op die van de Canadese eerste minister Justin Trudeau. Eerder op de dag hadden Macron en Trudeau het samen nog "belachelijk" genoemd dat Trump de nationale veiligheid inroept om zijn hogere douanetarieven te verantwoorden. Op Twitter noemde Macron het nadien "ongepast om ten koste van bevriende landen, die ook bondgenoten zijn, de nationale veiligheid te gebruiken als excuus voor handelssancties."

Het antwoord van Trump liet niet lang op zich wachten: "Zeg eerste minister Trudeau en president Macron dat ze de VS hoge heffingen laten betalen en niet-monetaire barrières opwerpen. Het handelstekort van de EU met de VS bedraagt 151 miljard dollar, en Canada houdt onze landbouwers buiten, en anderen. Ik kijk ernaar uit hen morgen te ontmoeten", schreef de Amerikaanse president op Twitter. 

