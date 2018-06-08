Macron op ramkoers met Trump in Twitteroorlog IB

08 juni 2018

02u46

Bron: Belga, Twitter 0 Kort voor het begin van de G7-top van economische grootmachten heeft de Franse president Emmanuel Macron de confrontatie opgezocht met zijn tegenhanger uit de Verenigde Staten, Donald Trump. "Het maakt de Amerikaanse president niet uit of hij geïsoleerd staat. Ons maakt het evenmin wat uit om een verklaring van zes landen te ondertekenen als dat nodig zou zijn", schreef Macron op Twitter. Hij deed dat zelfs, zeer uitzonderlijk, in het Engels.

The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be. Because these 6 countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force https://t.co/UA86fcjozs Emmanuel Macron(@ EmmanuelMacron) link

"Deze zes landen vertegenwoordigen waarden, ze staan voor een economische markt die het gewicht van de geschiedenis achter zich heeft, en die op dit moment een echte internationale kracht is", voegde Macron eraan toe. In een andere tweet, weer in het Engels, zei Macron: "Geen leider is eeuwig." Macron wil "hegemonie met alle macht bestrijden". "Het is de wet van de sterkste. Het is het einde van gerechtigheid."

Peut-être que ça est égal au Président américain d'être isolé mais ça nous est aussi égal d'être à 6 si besoin était. pic.twitter.com/ppUYyXnrH8 Emmanuel Macron(@ EmmanuelMacron) link

De G7-top begint vandaag in Canada en dreigt in geruzie te ontaarden. Op veel inhoudelijke vlakken staan de VS onder Trump diametraal tegenover Canada, Frankrijk, Duitsland, Groot-Brittannië, Italië en Japan. Onduidelijk is nog of er een gemeenschappelijke verklaring komt.

Ook Canadese premier bekritiseert Trump

Trump reageerde onderkoeld op de kritiek van Macron, maar ook op die van de Canadese eerste minister Justin Trudeau. Eerder op de dag hadden Macron en Trudeau het samen nog "belachelijk" genoemd dat Trump de nationale veiligheid inroept om zijn hogere douanetarieven te verantwoorden. Op Twitter noemde Macron het nadien "ongepast om ten koste van bevriende landen, die ook bondgenoten zijn, de nationale veiligheid te gebruiken als excuus voor handelssancties."

Het antwoord van Trump liet niet lang op zich wachten: "Zeg eerste minister Trudeau en president Macron dat ze de VS hoge heffingen laten betalen en niet-monetaire barrières opwerpen. Het handelstekort van de EU met de VS bedraagt 151 miljard dollar, en Canada houdt onze landbouwers buiten, en anderen. Ik kijk ernaar uit hen morgen te ontmoeten", schreef de Amerikaanse president op Twitter.

Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers. The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow. Donald J. Trump(@ realDonaldTrump) link

Prime Minister Trudeau is being so indignant, bringing up the relationship that the U.S. and Canada had over the many years and all sorts of other things...but he doesn’t bring up the fact that they charge us up to 300% on dairy — hurting our Farmers, killing our Agriculture! Donald J. Trump(@ realDonaldTrump) link

Among countries which are friends and allies, it is inappropriate to refer to national security in order to justify trade sanctions. https://t.co/kzMeEwYsN0 Emmanuel Macron(@ EmmanuelMacron) link

No leader is eternal. We inherit commitments which are beyond us. We take them on. That is the life of nations. https://t.co/A72hqtvRYw Emmanuel Macron(@ EmmanuelMacron) link

Our values and interests are built through multilateralism, including American interests. Let us look at history: isolationism is bad for the American people. I think President Trump knows that. https://t.co/cpfb9jQCBG Emmanuel Macron(@ EmmanuelMacron) link

We must try to be convincing and to keep the United States in the community of nations, but we must never sacrifice our interests or values. https://t.co/zazAH2JJ6U Emmanuel Macron(@ EmmanuelMacron) link