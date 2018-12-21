Luchthaven van Gatwick blijft zeker tot morgenochtend gesloten

    • IB
  • Bron: Belga
Gestrande passagiers in Gatwick Airport.
AP Gestrande passagiers in Gatwick Airport.
De luchthaven van Gatwick bij Londen, de nummer twee in het Verenigd Koninkrijk en de zevende grootste van Europa, blijft nog zeker tot morgenochtend (vrijdag) gesloten. 

Aanleiding is de aanwezigheid van een of meerdere drones die al sinds woensdagavond meermaals in de buurt van de luchthaven werden gesignaleerd. De politie en het leger zijn ingezet, inclusief helikopters, maar die konden het probleem nog niet verhelpen. De politie zegt nu aan de Britse zender BBC dat ze overweegt de drone neer te schieten.

Lees ook

De sluiting van de tweede grootste luchthaven van het UK leidt tot heel wat hinder. Gisteren werden 760 vluchten, goed voor 110.000 passagiers, geannuleerd.

Veel vluchten worden omgeleid naar een andere luchthaven.
AP Veel vluchten worden omgeleid naar een andere luchthaven.

Omleidingen

Of de luchthaven morgenochtend weer zal opengaan, blijft nog onduidelijk. Ryanair kondigde aan dat ze al haar vluchten omleidt naar de luchthaven van Stansted, ten noordoosten van Londen.

De dader van de drone-activiteit riskeert tot vijf jaar cel, waarschuwde de Britse premier Theresa May eerder vandaag.

Gestrande passagiers in Gatwick Airport.
EPA Gestrande passagiers in Gatwick Airport.
Een helicopter in de buurt van de landingsbaan op Gatwick Airport.
AP Een helicopter in de buurt van de landingsbaan op Gatwick Airport.
Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties worden voor publicatie gelezen -en goed- of afgekeurd- door het moderatie-team van HLN. Elke reactie moet voldoen aan deze gedragsregels.
Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen