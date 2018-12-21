Luchthaven Londen-Gatwick blijft zeker tot morgenochtend gesloten
Aanleiding is de aanwezigheid van een of meerdere drones die al sinds woensdagavond meermaals in de buurt van de luchthaven werden gesignaleerd. De politie en het leger zijn ingezet, inclusief helikopters, maar die konden het probleem nog niet verhelpen. De politie zegt nu aan de Britse zender BBC dat ze overweegt de drone neer te schieten.
De sluiting van de tweede grootste luchthaven van het UK leidt tot heel wat hinder. Gisteren werden 760 vluchten, goed voor 110.000 passagiers, geannuleerd.
Omleidingen
Of de luchthaven morgenochtend weer zal opengaan, blijft nog onduidelijk. Ryanair kondigde aan dat ze al haar vluchten omleidt naar de luchthaven van Stansted, ten noordoosten van Londen.
De dader van de drone-activiteit riskeert tot vijf jaar cel, waarschuwde de Britse premier Theresa May eerder vandaag.
2of2 Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline and not travel to the airport if their flight is not confirmed. We share passengers’ frustration and are grateful for their ongoing patience. link
1of2 Gatwick's runway will remain closed and all flights are cancelled for the rest of the evening because of continued drone sightings in and around the airfield as we continue to work with police and security partners to resolve the situation. link
Reacties