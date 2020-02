LIVE. Ziekenhuisdirecteur in Wuhan overleden aan virus, aantal doden stijgt in China naar 1.869

Director of Wuchang Hospital in #Wuhan, respected neurosurgeon, Liu Zhiming, died at age 50 on Feb. 18 due to the #COVID19. He is the first hospital director that died from #coronavirus. Wuchang Hospital is one of the appointed hospitals for COVID-19 pneumonia patients in Wuhan. pic.twitter.com/AliqJj0mn2

People's Daily, China(@ PDChina)