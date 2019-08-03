LIVE: Wilde schutter in winkelcentrum Texas: “Achttien mensen neergeschoten, sprake van meerdere daders”
De politie houdt ook rekening met de mogelijkheid dat er meerdere daders actief zijn. De schutters zijn voorlopig nog niet gevat, maar het onmiddellijke gevaar ter plaatse lijkt wel geweken. Enkele zaken in de buurt zijn nog steeds in lockdown.
Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. link
AF NEWS: At least 18 people have been shot or injured inside a Walmart at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas. A few days ago a gunman killed 2 people in a Mississippi Walmart. Not 2 weeks have passed since the Gilroy, California shooting. pic.twitter.com/6JDQ0tb3nm link
Scene is still Active Avoid the area from Airway to Hawkins North of I-10. Active Shooter. link
Escobar just told me reports of multiple victims at a shopping mall nearby. All local law enforcement called to scene. link
BREAKING: Our crew can confirm 18 people were shot or injured at the Walmart at Cielo Vista. We are working to get on air as we speak. https://t.co/wfXkVyoLs8 link
Reacties