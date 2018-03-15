LIVE - Voetgangersbrug stort in en verplettert auto's in Florida: verschillende doden

  • Bron: CBS, Miami Herald, CNN, Reuters
Op de campus van de Florida International University (FIU) in Miami is een voetgangersbrug ingestort, daarbij raakten zowel voetgangers als voorbijrijdende wagens verpletterd. Er bevinden zich nog slachtoffers onder het puin. 
