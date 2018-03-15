LIVE - Voetgangersbrug stort in en verplettert auto's in Florida: verschillende doden
Op de campus van de Florida International University (FIU) in Miami is een voetgangersbrug ingestort, daarbij raakten zowel voetgangers als voorbijrijdende wagens verpletterd. Er bevinden zich nog slachtoffers onder het puin.
THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN link
This is the scene at @FIU. First responders are trying to see if drivers are responsive. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/cLuI54M1Ep link
This is the scene at @FIU after bridge collapse. Police moving media away “just in case the rest falls down.” @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/wqurS5IZTQ link
