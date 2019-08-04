Live. Ook schietpartij in Dayton met vermoedelijk tiental doden

    • jv
  • Bron: belga, whio
Ook in Dayton, in de Amerikaanse staat Ohio, is er gisteravond een schietpartij geweest. Daarbij zijn vermoedelijk een tiental doden gevallen, volgens The Dayton Daily News.

De schietpartij vond plaats in of bij de Ned Peppers Bar in East 5th street in het Oregon District. Volgens The Dayton Daily News zou de schutter intussen overmeesterd zijn. Tv-zender WHIO meldde dat er zeven doden zouden zijn en dat de politie nog zoekt naar een eventuele tweede schutter, de Dayton Daily News heeft het over “minstens tien doden”.

De wijk Oregon is een uitgaansbuurt met nachtclubs, restaurants en kunstgalerijen.

De politie en de hulpdiensten zijn massaal ter plaatse en zoeken nog naar slachtoffers. Volgens medische bronnen zouden er nog veel gewonden zijn.

Ooggetuige James Williams schrijft op Facebook dat de schutter Ned Peppers Bar probeerde binnen te gaan, maar dat iemand hem kon overmeesteren en zijn wapen afnemen. De schutter zou daarbij omgekomen zijn, volgens Williams.

Enkele uren tevoren was er in de VS ook al de dramatische schietpartij in El Paso, Texas, waar minstens twintig doden en 26 gewonden vielen.

