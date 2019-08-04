Live. Ook schietpartij in Dayton met vermoedelijk tiental doden
De schietpartij vond plaats in of bij de Ned Peppers Bar in East 5th street in het Oregon District. Volgens The Dayton Daily News zou de schutter intussen overmeesterd zijn. Tv-zender WHIO meldde dat er zeven doden zouden zijn en dat de politie nog zoekt naar een eventuele tweede schutter, de Dayton Daily News heeft het over “minstens tien doden”.
De wijk Oregon is een uitgaansbuurt met nachtclubs, restaurants en kunstgalerijen.
De politie en de hulpdiensten zijn massaal ter plaatse en zoeken nog naar slachtoffers. Volgens medische bronnen zouden er nog veel gewonden zijn.
Ooggetuige James Williams schrijft op Facebook dat de schutter Ned Peppers Bar probeerde binnen te gaan, maar dat iemand hem kon overmeesteren en zijn wapen afnemen. De schutter zou daarbij omgekomen zijn, volgens Williams.
Enkele uren tevoren was er in de VS ook al de dramatische schietpartij in El Paso, Texas, waar minstens twintig doden en 26 gewonden vielen.
We are actively investigating an active shooter incident in the #OregonDistrict. Please avoid the area. More information to come. link
#BREAKING: Police responding to active shooting in Oregon District https://t.co/OLUQFZrMPw link
#BREAKING: Just getting on scene in Oregon District. Dozens of police here. Working to confirm numbers and conditions on those shot. @dayton247now pic.twitter.com/hKtaoLTJpN link
Here's a three-part Facebook video from the scene of a shooting that happened in the Dayton, Ohio Oregon district. Video taken by Dougie Doug. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/zTapEqFWXi link
BREAKING NEWS: link
they say it might be eight people shot. #MassShooting #Chicago #ChicagoScanner
A man just opened fire in a local bar in the Dayton Oregon District, people are saying there are bodies laid out everywhere 💔 check on your people! link
There’s some footage about the mass shootings in Dayton . #dayton #massshooting pic.twitter.com/y6LtPX9oBT link
BREAKING: On the heels of the El Paso mass shooting, we are now monitoring the active shooter situation in the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio — some reports say 10 shot. link
Official GVA incident and details to follow shortly. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/nKuuXOPe3g
