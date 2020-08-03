Levende Ken-pop die nu als Barbie door het leven gaat toont nieuwe vrouwelijke vormen KVDS

03 augustus 2020

18u22 4 Ze wilde de heupen van Kim Kardashian en de billen van Jennifer Lopez, en dat is ook wat ze kreeg. Transvrouw Jessica Alves (36) – die bekend werd als levende Ken-pop en sinds begin dit jaar door het leven gaat als levende Barbie – heeft onthuld dat ze ruim 33.000 euro neertelde voor het liften van haar achterwerk en toont nu trots het resultaat op sociale media. In februari kwam ze ook al naar België om haar gezicht vrouwelijker te laten maken door specialisten.

Alves werd wereldberoemd omdat ze de ene na de andere operatie liet uitvoeren om het evenbeeld te worden van de bekende Barbiepop Ken. Het begon in 2004 met een neuscorrectie en groeide uit tot een complete verslaving aan plastische chirurgie.

Fotosessie

Na een fotosessie in 2018 waarin Alves als vrouw gekleed was, begon de Braziliaanse naar eigen zeggen te beseffen dat ze zich eigenlijk toch meer vrouw voelde. Op 5 januari van dit jaar kwam ze uit de kast als transgender vrouw en werd ze “herboren” als Jessica. “Iedereen kent me als Ken, maar ik wil eigenlijk liever Barbie zijn”, klonk het beslist.



Ze verwijderde op sociale media alle foto’s waarop ze als man te zien was en onderging intussen al verscheidene operaties – onder meer in ons land – in haar transitie tot vrouw. Meer dan een miljoen volgers op Instagram zijn getuige van haar persoonlijke reis.

Afgelopen maand onthulde Alves dat ze in haar thuisland een lift had ondergaan van haar achterste. Voor 33.000 euro werd negen liter filler in haar billen geïnjecteerd. Beelden die ze zondag postte op Instagram, tonen het resultaat van de operatie.

Alves zegt er niets om te geven dat ze voorlopig nog een mannelijke stem en dito geslachtsorganen heeft – operaties die uitgesteld werden door de uitbraak van de coronapandemie – en dat ze zich dankzij haar rondingen “voor de eerste keer in haar leven sexy” voelt.

Aan de Britse tabloid MailOnline vertelde ze over de “ingrijpende esthetische operatie” waardoor ze nu “een zandloperfiguur” heeft. Ze zei dat ze zich nooit sexy voelde als man en dat ze weinig zelfvertrouwen had, maar dat ze zich nu “sterk” voelt in haar lichaam. “Het is een overweldigend gevoel”, klinkt het. “Mijn leven is erg veranderd. Ik ben niet dezelfde persoon als vorig jaar. Mijn geest, mijn lichaam en mijn ziel zijn 100 procent vrouw.”

Moeder

In de Britse talkshow ‘This Morning’ onthulde ze ook dat ze er zelfs van droomt om moeder te worden. “Ik wil eerst mezelf graag zien”, klonk het. “Ikzelf en mijn transitie zijn mijn prioriteiten. Maar ik zou graag een kind hebben, een baby. Ik droom ervan om voor een kind te zorgen en bij iemand te zijn die me graag ziet en me aanvaardt zoals ik ben.”

