Leider van NYC Ballet stapt op na beschuldigingen grensoverschrijdend gedrag

TK

09u01

Bron: Belga

0

AFP Peter Martins

De Deen Peter Martins, leider van het New York City Ballet, is opgestapt na beschuldigingen van seksueel ongewenst gedrag en misbruik. Dit heeft de krant The New York Times bericht.