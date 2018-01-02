Leider van NYC Ballet stapt op na beschuldigingen grensoverschrijdend gedrag
Een twintigtal dansers en danseressen hadden de 71-jarige man ervan beschuldigd hen verbaal en fysiek misbruikt te hebben. Ook is hij ervan beticht zijn autoriteit te hebben misbruikt om met sommigen van hen een seksuele relatie aan te knopen.
In een brief aan de raad van bestuur heeft Martins zijn onschuld beklemtoond, maar hij stapt wel op.
