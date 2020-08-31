Kremlin-criticus (22) zwaargewond na aanval in Moskou ES

31 augustus 2020

10u16

Bron: Belga 2 Journalist en Kremlin-criticus Jegor Zjoekov is zondagavond zwaargewond geraakt bij een aanval in Moskou. Dat meldt de radiozender waar hij voor werkt. De 22-jarige Zjoekov werd met snijwonden in het gezicht en vermoedelijk een hersenletsel afgevoerd naar het ziekenhuis.

Volgens medewerkers vielen twee onbekende mannen de 22-jarige Zjoekov zondagavond aan toen hij zijn appartement in Moskou verliet. Hij zou slagen tegen het hoofd hebben gekregen. Volgens de hoofdredacteur van Echo Moskvy is intussen klacht ingediend tegen onbekenden.

Zjoekov’s team liet op zijn Instagramaccount weten dat de jongeman een MRI van zijn hersenen laat maken. Volgens het team zou hij stabiel zijn. “Ondanks talloze verwondingen blijft Yegor kalm en maakt hij zelfs grappen over wat er is gebeurd.”

Lees hieronder verder.

Bekende blogger

Zjoekov is een bekende blogger in Rusland. Hij had lang een populair videokanaal, maar in december legde een rechtbank in Moskou hem een verbod op om de komende twee jaar nog een eigen website te onderhouden. Sindsdien werkt hij voor radiozender Echo Moskvy. Zjoekov interviewde onder meer de bekende activist en oppositieleider Aleksej Navalny, die momenteel in een Berlijns ziekenhuis wordt behandeld voor mogelijke vergiftiging.

Lees ook:

Wie vergiftigde Navalny en waarom? Zes scenario’s (+)

Hoe Navalny de nachtmerrie van het Kremlin werd (+)