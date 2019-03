Krachtige cyclonen naderen: duizenden mensen geëvacueerd in Australië

The Southern Hemisphere is particularly busy, as seen here by #Himawari8. Tropical Cyclone #Trevor continues to track toward the Gulf of Carpentaria while newly-formed Tropical Cyclone #Veronica takes aim at Western Australia. More: https://t.co/EfW5Fa4JQ7 pic.twitter.com/iXMhOUFfdZ

NOAA Satellites(@ NOAASatellites)