Kolvende moeder legt bovenmenselijke prestatie af en wint ultrarace van 431 kilometer Redactie

18 januari 2019

11u16

Bron: AD, BBC 0 De Britse ultraloopster Jasmin Paris won als eerste vrouw de Montane Spine Race, een wedstrijd over 431 kilometer van centraal Engeland naar Schotland. En dat terwijl ze tussen de wedstrijd door haar kolfmachine in gang zette om haar kind borstmelk te kunnen geven.

Ze haalde liefst twaalf uur van het parcoursrecord af en bij de controleposten onderweg kolfde ze vrolijk moedermelk uit haar borsten voor haar veertien maanden oude dochter.

De 35-jarige Paris legde de race af in 83 uur, 12 minuten en 23 seconden. Haar voorsprong op de eerste man en nummer twee in de wedstrijd, de Ier Eoin Keith, was meer dan vijftien uur. “Het was enorm zwaar. Twee derde van de race loop je in het donker en de uitdaging zit hem erin op de juiste momenten je slaapjes te pakken”, vertelde ze de BBC. “Op het laatst zag ik uit iedere steen een dier verschijnen, ik was aan het hallucineren.”

Op het laatst zag ik uit iedere steen een dier verschijnen, ik was aan het hallucineren. Jasmin Paris

Het kolven deed ze vier keer tijdens de race. Haar man bracht haar dan de speciale pomp voor het aftappen van de moedermelk. “De melkproductie nam wel af tijdens de race, maar ik ben blij dat ik het gedaan heb. Ik wilde eigenlijk al geen borstvoeding meer geven, maar mijn dochter liep tijdens de kerstdagen twee virussen op, dus ik ben het zelfs weer gaan opvoeren.”