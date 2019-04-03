Klimaatactiviste Greta Thunberg: “Zonder mijn diagnose was ik nooit de spijbelactie begonnen” ttr

Bron: Sudinfo 20 buitenland De 16-jarige Zweedse klimaatactiviste Greta Thunberg, die het syndroom van Asperger heeft, schreef gisteren ter gelegenheid van Wereldautismedag een opvallend bericht op haar Instagrampagina. “Zonder mijn diagnose was ik nooit de spijbelactie begonnen”, aldus het tienermeisje dat de wereld leerde klimaatspijbelen.

Thunberg protesteert al sinds augustus 2018 elke vrijdag voor het Zweedse parlement om politici aan te sporen tot concrete actie tegen de klimaatverandering. In België, maar ook in vele andere landen, kreeg haar spijbelactie navolging. Thunberg laat niet alleen haar stem horen in de strijd tegen de klimaatverandering. Ook gisteren op Wereldautismedag stuurde de jonge tiener een duidelijke boodschap de wereld in.

“Neen, autisme is geen geschenk. Voor het grootste deel is het een eindeloze strijd tegen scholen, werkplekken en pesters. Maar in goede omstandigheden en met de juiste aanpassingen kan het een ‘superkracht’ zijn”, schreef Thunberg die het syndroom van Asperger - een milde vorm van autisme - heeft.



De Zweedse kroop door een diep dal en kampte naar eigen zeggen met “depressies, vervreemding, angst en stoornissen”. Toch heeft de diagnose niet alleen op een negatieve manier haar leven beïnvloed, zo lijkt Thunberg te suggereren. “Zonder mijn diagnose was ik nooit de spijbelactie tegen de klimaatverandering begonnen. Omdat ik zoals iedereen zou zijn. Onze maatschappij moet veranderen. We hebben mensen nodig die ‘out of the box’ durven denken. We moeten voor elkaar zorgen en onze verschillen omarmen”, concludeert ze.

