Kind valt van dak museum Tate Modern in Londen, tiener opgepakt

    • Tom Tates
  • Bron: AD.nl
Archiefbeeld van museum Tate Modern.
Photo News Archiefbeeld van museum Tate Modern.
De autoriteiten in Londen hebben vanmiddag het wereldberoemde museum Tate Modern gesloten nadat een jong kind van grote hoogte naar beneden was gevallen. Het slachtoffertje is in kritieke toestand en met onbekende verwondingen met een traumahelikopter naar het ziekenhuis gebracht. Volgens Britse media heeft de politie een tiener opgepakt die mogelijk betrokken was bij het ongeval. 

Museumbezoekers melden op sociale media dat het pand minstens een half uur hermetisch werd afgesloten door de politie, opdat niemand er meer in en uit kon. 

De identiteit van de ingerekende tiener is nog niet vrijgegeven. Het is vooralsnog ook onduidelijk hoe het met het kind gaat dat waarschijnlijk vanaf een uitkijkpunt op het dak naar beneden viel. De leeftijd van het slachtoffertje is nog niet bekendgemaakt. 

