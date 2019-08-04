Kind valt van dak museum Tate Modern in Londen, tiener opgepakt
Museumbezoekers melden op sociale media dat het pand minstens een half uur hermetisch werd afgesloten door de politie, opdat niemand er meer in en uit kon.
De identiteit van de ingerekende tiener is nog niet vrijgegeven. Het is vooralsnog ook onduidelijk hoe het met het kind gaat dat waarschijnlijk vanaf een uitkijkpunt op het dak naar beneden viel. De leeftijd van het slachtoffertje is nog niet bekendgemaakt.
Officers are in the vicinity of the Tate Modern following an incident this afternoon. link
A child fell from height and is being taken to hospital by London’s Air Ambulance.
We await an update on his condition.
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Trapped inside Tate Modern. Police and air ambulance here. Story from a witness is that a child has fallen (been pushed) from a balcony. Quite terrifying. https://t.co/ajsV9m7UYZ link
London art gallery Tate Modern on lockdown https://t.co/Bc0NzXUtEp link
Incidente alla Tate Modern. Un ragazzo ha spinto un bambino dal decimo piano dell'edificio. La polizia sta trattando l'indente, ma per ora hanno bloccato entrate ed uscite. #TateModern pic.twitter.com/L0V1KhSClq link
#Southwark link
BREAKING: A child has been airlifted to hospital after falling from height at the #TateModern exhibition centre.
Met police say a teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The child’s condition is currently unknown.
Video: @AndyBanksideSE1 pic.twitter.com/ll9cV2hEVA
