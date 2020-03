Kim Kardashian kan ter dood veroordeelde man niet redden

The court has lifted the temporary stay of execution for #NathanielWoods. The governor will NOT save his life. My heart and prayers are with Nate and his family.

This is a tragic example of injustice in the system- in a few minutes Nate may die for a crime he did not commit. pic.twitter.com/mZPV7D8PPg

Kim Kardashian West(@ KimKardashian)