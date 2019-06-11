Kate verloor 50 kilo in negen maanden tijd: "Maar nu ik weer maatje meer heb voel ik me gelukkiger dan ooit”
“Hoe slanker ik werd, hoe meer ik van mezelf zou houden. Toch? Hoe lager dat cijfer op de weegschaal, hoe meer waarde ik aan mezelf zou hechten. Dat dacht ik althans. Diëten, diëten, diëten,... Het werd een vicieuze cirkel.”
“Ja, ik verloor een pak kilo’s. Maar het was nooit genoeg. Ik vond altijd wel iets dat verbeterd moest worden en waar ik dus aan moest werken. Hoe gestoord is dat eigenlijk?”
“Werken aan je lichaam betekent niet dat dat je zelfbeeld automatisch mee verbetert. Integendeel, bij mij ging het van kwaad naar erger. Ik moest eerst tot het besef komen dat mijn uiterlijk en mijn gewicht bijzaak waren. Pas dan kon ik me focussen op de zaken die er echt toe deden in mijn leven.”
“Toen ik stopte met mijn dieet kwam ik natuurlijk snel weer bij. Na al die jaren kreeg mijn lichaam opnieuw waar het zo naar snakte. Ik gaf mijn gestel de tijd om op eigen ritme te herstellen. Ik raakte niet in paniek door de extra kilo’s, ik voelde me niet schuldig toen ik een dagje fitness oversloeg en ik vond het niet erg om eens stevig te schrokken. Mijn lichaam mocht gewoon doen waar het zin in had. Zonder stress en een of andere obsessie, ik dacht er allemaal niet te veel bij na.”
“Het besef dat je niet meer in je kleren past, komt uiteraard hard aan. Maar die realiteit verdwijnt in het niets bij de levenskwaliteit die ik in de plaats kreeg. Ik voel me veel vrijer nu ik de calorieën van mijn slablaadjes niet meer hoef na te tellen. Vertrouw je lichaam gewoon en laat het zijn eigen ding doen.”
Kate was in haar jeugd altijd aan de mollige kant geweest, een nieuwe liefde bracht op dat vlak zeker geen verbetering. “Nick hield van me zoals ik was en dat was een comfortabele situatie. We aten samen vaak afhaalmaaltijden, waardoor ik per jaar tien kilo verdikte. Op een bepaald moment stond de teller van de weegschaal op 120 kilogram. Toen ik steeds vaker last kreeg van pijnlijke benen, begon ik te beseffen dat ik een probleem had.”
Een drastische vermageringskuur drong zich op. “Minder eten leverde meteen resultaat op. Ik begon ook fanatieker te sporten. Ik wilde alleen op een natuurlijke manier gewicht verliezen, mijn lichaam moest de spiegel worden van het harde werk dat ik leverde.”
Tot de slinger dus te hard doorsloeg. Dat Kate nu met open vizier over die lastige periode praat, levert bij haar 131.000 volgers op Instagram niets dan respect op. “Je ziet er in beide versies prachtig uit, maar nu straal je echt. Je bent een fantastisch rolmodel”, klinkt het onder meer. Of nog: “Bedankt om je verhaal te delen. Die boodschap is van onschatbare waarde voor jonge meisjes die in hetzelfde schuitje zitten.”
