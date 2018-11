Juweel van Marie-Antoinette geveild voor 36 miljoen dollar

NEW AUCTION RECORD for a natural pearl: This exceptional natural pearl of extraordinary size, once owned by Queen #MarieAntoinette, just sold for CHF 36,427,000 ($36,427,000) in Geneva (est. CHF 1,000,000 - 1,990,000) #BourbonParmaJewels #SothebysJewels pic.twitter.com/lCoq0PwbuP

Sotheby's(@ Sothebys)