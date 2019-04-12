Julian Assange werd opgepakt, maar wat gebeurde er met zijn kat? kg

12 april 2019

12u44

Bron: CNN, NDTV, The Washington Post, New Yorker 1 Nu Julian Assange gisteren werd opgepakt in Londen, breekt het internet zich het hoofd over een niet onbelangrijke vraag. Wat gebeurde er eigenlijk met zijn kat? Het antwoord is niet helemaal duidelijk, zo blijkt.

Voor zijn arrestatie gisteren hield Julian Assange zich zeven jaar schuil in de Ecuadoraanse ambassade in Londen. Sinds 2016 kreeg hij het gezelschap van een kat, die afhankelijk van de bron ‘James’, ‘Michi’ of simpelweg ‘Embassy Cat’ werd genoemd. Op Instagram en Twitter had de pluizige metgezel zelfs een eigen account waarop geregeld foto’s verschenen van hem en Assange.

Nu Assange is opgepakt, rijzen er ook vragen over het lot van de kat. Er zijn echter aanwijzingen dat de viervoeter niet meer aanwezig was toen de Britse politie de ambassade binnenviel.



Op sociale media verschijnen al sinds 2017 geen nieuwe foto’s meer van ‘Embassy Cat’. Het is echter niet helemaal duidelijk waar het dier zich nu bevindt. De Italiaanse krant La Repubblica rapporteerde in november 2018 dat de kat werd vrijgelaten door Assange, die het “een gezonder leven” wilde geven, buiten de vier muren van de ambassade.

Asiel of bij familie

Een ander geluid klinkt bij de Britse journalist James Ball, die in 2010 enkele maanden bij WikiLeaks werkte. Hij liet weten dat de kat naar verluidt “eeuwen geleden” aan een asiel werd gegeven door de ambassade. Hij zegt dat hij zelf nog aanbood om het dier te adopteren, maar blijkbaar werd zijn voorstel afgewezen.



De ambassade had Assange in 2018 al aangemaand om beter voor zijn huisdier te zorgen. Zo moest hij het bijvoorbeeld zelf eten geven.

For the record: Julian Assange’s cat was reportedly given to a shelter by the Ecuadorian embassy ages ago, so don’t expect a feline extradition in the next few hours.



(I genuinely offered to adopt it) James Ball(@ jamesrbuk) link

Assanges advocate Hanna Jonasson meldt dan weer dat de kat werd ondergebracht bij de familie van de WikiLeaks-oprichter. In een tweet uit 2018 zegt ze dat de ambassade inderdaad dreigde om het dier naar een asiel te brengen, waarop Assange aan zijn juridische team vroeg om de kat in veiligheid te brengen. “Ze zullen herenigd worden in vrijheid”, schreef ze.

In the same document in which Ecuador threatened to hand Assange over for arrest, Ecuador also threatened to put Assange's cat in the pound.

Insensed at the threat, he asked his lawyers to take his cat to safety. The cat is with Assange's family. They will be reunited in freedom. pic.twitter.com/W9FvDbvQgw Hanna Jonasson(@ AssangeLegal) link

PR-campagne

Hoe dan ook is het waarschijnlijk dat de kat de arrestatie van zijn baasje niet meer heeft meegemaakt. Het is maar de vraag of Assange in feite gehecht was aan zijn compagnon - of de kat eerder zag als een instrument voor een mooie PR-campagne.



Assange had immers aan de Britse pers verteld dat hij de kat had gekregen van zijn kinderen, maar die uitleg werd later in twijfel getrokken. Een bron beweerde in 2017 tegenover de New Yorker dat Assange het verhaal uit zijn duim zoog:



“Julian staarde ongeveer een half uur lang naar de kat, terwijl hij probeerde om te bedenken hoe die nuttig kon zijn, en bedacht toen dit: ‘Ja, laten we zeggen dat het van mijn kinderen komt’. Een tijdlang zei hij dat het geen naam had omdat er een wedstrijd liep in Ecuador, met schoolkinderen, om hem een naam te geven. Alles is PR.”

