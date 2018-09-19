Jongen met autisme mag niet mee op de klasfoto, maar nu geeft hij iedereen het nakijken als model Karen Van Eyken

Alfie Aldridge is elf en heeft autisme. Door zijn aandoening kon hij aan heel wat schoolactiviteiten niet deelnemen. Maar de jongen die zelfs niet mee op de klasfoto mocht, geeft nu iedereen lik op stuk als model voor topmerken.

Voor de Britse jongen is het niet vanzelfsprekend om in groep te functioneren. Volgens zijn vader Gary mocht Alfie daardoor nooit meedoen aan theaterstukken op zijn vorige school. Ook een leuke klasfoto was hem niet gegund.

Daarop besloot de man om zijn zoon naar een gespecialiseerde school in Hertfordshire te sturen en sindsdien gaat het Alfie voor de wind. De jongen is helemaal opengebloeid. En nu speelt hij zelfs met hart en ziel mee in theaterstukken.

De vader kreeg vervolgens van vrienden de raad om Alfie in te schrijven bij een modellenbureau. Het was een gouden tip. Grote merken als H&M, River Island en Land Rover stonden in de rij om met hem samen te werken. "Hij is nu een echte performer geworden", glundert Gary. "Precies alsof hij is geboren voor dit vak."

Het modellenwerk heeft Alfie ten goede veranderd. "In plaats van altijd boos en onzeker te zijn, groeide mijn zoon uit tot iemand met veel zelfvertrouwen. Het is een wereld van verschil. Het is fantastisch om te zien", aldus Gary.

"Ik wil dat mensen voldoende beseffen dat hun aandoening hen niet kan stoppen om hun dromen te verwezenlijken."

