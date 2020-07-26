Jong en gezond, maar toch geveld door coronavirus: “Volgens chirurg leek het alsof bliksem ingeslagen had op mijn lichaam” SVM

Bron: CNN 46 Normaal staat Lyndsey Gough als sportjournaliste op de eerste rij om verslag uit te brengen over beroemde sterren. Nu kwam de 27-jarige jongedame uit Savannah (Georgia) echter zelf ongewild in de belangstelling terecht: hoewel ze kerngezond was, kreeg het coronavirus haar stevig in de greep. Voor de camera van CNN doet Gough haar verhaal, met de specifieke bedoeling om ook jongeren te waarschuwen voor het gevaar. “Volgens de chirurg leek het alsof de bliksem ingeslagen had op mijn lichaam.”



Gough is er vrij zeker van dat ze de besmetting opgelopen heeft terwijl ze op 20 juni aan het werk was op een golfterrein. Enkele sporters die ze daar interviewde, kwamen uit Charleston (in die tijd een broeihaard van infecties; nvdr). Ze bleken later ook zelf positief te testen.

“Die nacht voelde ik me heel vermoeid”, vertelt Gough. “De gevolgen van een zware werkweek, dacht ik. Gelukkig had ik drie dagen verlof, maar ik heb bijna niets anders gedaan dan geslapen.”

“Op 23 juni volgden de griepachtige symptomen. Ik had alle bekende kwalen, op de koorts en de kortademigheid na.”

“Nog eens drie dagen later kon ik eindelijk getest worden. Pas op 30 juni kende ik het verdict, ik bleek besmet.”

Hevige buikpijn

“Gek genoeg voelde ik me toen even beter”, gaat Gough verder. “Maar dan keerden de symptomen terug, met bijzonder hevige buikpijn erbovenop. Op 9 juli trok ik naar de spoeddienst en uiteindelijk ben ik elf dagen in het ziekenhuis moeten blijven. Ik testte op dat moment opnieuw positief op het coronavirus.”

Uit verschillende onderzoeken bleek dat haar blindedarm gesprongen was. “Na de operatie vertelden de dokters mij dat mijn appendix de grootte had van een baseball. Er moest ook een deel van mijn dikke darm verwijderd worden. Volgens de chirurg leek het alsof de bliksem ingeslagen had op mijn lichaam.”

Of er een verband bestaat tussen de appendicitis en het coronavirus? “De dokters menen van wel. Mijn lijf kreeg met zo veel stress af te rekenen en mijn immuunsysteem was zodanig verzwakt dat de ontsteking vrij spel kreeg.”

“Voor alle duidelijkheid: ik doe mijn verhaal niet om medelijden op te wekken, maar om bewustzijn te creëren. Deze ziekte treft zeker niet alleen oudere mensen”, besluit Gough.

