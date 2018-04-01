Jim Carrey irriteert de Republikeinen al een hele poos met zijn schilderijen

Jim Carrey uit zich op Twitter als schilder én fervent criticaster van Republikeins beleid.
De Amerikaanse acteur Jim Carrey (56) is al enkele maanden aan een opmerkelijke tweede loopbaan als schilder-internetactivist begonnen. Of als 'trol', als u het van de kant van de Republikeinen bekijkt. Want Carrey bestookt alles wat Republikeins is op Twitter met schilderijen van eigen hand.

Zo kreeg de Smithsonian Portrait Gallery deze week nog een ludiek verzoek van Jim Carrey om een portret op te nemen van een schreeuwende Donald Trump met twee bolletjes ijs, voor haar reeks portretten van Amerikaanse staatshoofden. Het werk werd 'You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?' gedoopt - een woordgrapje op 'icecream' dat u vast zelf ook al door had. En een duidelijke sneer richting de Amerikaanse president, die vorig jaar stoer had verkondigd dat hij als president altijd twee bolletjes ijs bij het dessert kreeg - zijn tafelgenoten uiteraard maar één. 

Het schilderij is de laatste in een hele reeks waarin Carrey niet alleen Trump zelf op de korrel neemt, maar ook andere Republikeinse zwaargewichten als Marco Rubio, senator van Florida, Trumps voormalige huisstrateeg Steve Bannon en senator Roy Moore, die beschuldigd wordt van seks met tienermeisjes. 

Jim Carrey.
EPA Jim Carrey.

Voor het geval woorden als 'fool', 'shame' of 'danger' over de portretten niet duidelijk genoeg zouden zijn, voorziet Carrey zijn tweets ook van bijtend commentaar. Het leverde de acteur in de VS al heel wat aandacht op - over de artistieke waarde van de portretten laten we u graag zelf oordelen.

