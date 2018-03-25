Israëlische luchtmacht valt militaire terreinen van Hamas aan
Het leger zal voortaan alle pogingen verhinderen om de staat Israël te beschadigen en hard optreden tegen alle pogingen om Israëlische burgers te benadelen, klinkt het. Hamas is voor alle agressie op de Gazastrook verantwoordelijk, nog volgens de Israëlische machthebbers.
The IDF will continue to thwart all attempts to harm the State of Israel and will respond severely against those who wish to harm Israeli civilians. Hamas is held responsible for all aggression coming from the Gaza Strip link
