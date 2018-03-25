Israëlische luchtmacht valt militaire terreinen van Hamas aan

  • Bron: Belga
F-15 gevechtsvliegtuig van de Israëlische luchtmacht
REUTERS F-15 gevechtsvliegtuig van de Israëlische luchtmacht
Het Israëlische leger heeft naar eigen zeggen zaterdagavond een militair terrein van het radicaal-islamistische Hamas op de Gazastrook aangevallen. De luchtmacht reageert zo op de beschadiging van een beveiligingshek aan de grens en een poging om een voertuig in brand te steken een dag eerder, zegt het leger via Twitter.

Het leger zal voortaan alle pogingen verhinderen om de staat Israël te beschadigen en hard optreden tegen alle pogingen om Israëlische burgers te benadelen, klinkt het. Hamas is voor alle agressie op de Gazastrook verantwoordelijk, nog volgens de Israëlische machthebbers. 

