Iran schort executie drie veroordeelde demonstranten op na storm van protest

!! Amirhossein Moradi, Saeed Tamjidi, and Mohammad Rajabi are going to be executed for using their voices and participating in PEACEFUL protests. !! use ur voice, use your platform, and spread awareness. i'll put informational tweets under this #اعدام_نکنید #StopExecutionsInIran pic.twitter.com/4bRMXWe8hX

Hediyeh bagheri(@ BagheriHediyeh)