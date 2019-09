Iran heft stadionverbod voor vrouwen gedeeltelijk op nadat activiste zichzelf in brand steekt

Football without its fans is nothing but a hobby. Sahar was sentenced to 6 months jail because her gender and attempt to enter a stadium.#BanIRSportsFederations @FIFAcom @Cristiano @neymarjr @David_Alaba @gianluigibuffon @DavidLuiz_4 @AntoGriezmann @ArjenRobben @Ibra_official pic.twitter.com/u6lLGKyWuz

Ali Karimi(@ tpNUwYBk4jZjCvW)