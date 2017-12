Interview met blunderende VS-ambassadeur op Nederlandse tv gaat viraal: "Dat heb ik niet gezegd"

2017 in one exchange:



Journo: “why did you say there were ‘no go zones’ in Holland?”



Amb. Hoekstra: “I didn’t, that’s fake news”



Journo: “here’s the clip, why did you call it fake news?”



Hoekstra: “I didn’t say fake news” https://t.co/lNwlIKJzzL?amp=1

John Beck(@ JM_Beck)