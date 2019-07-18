Instagrammers zwaar ziek nadat ze poseren bij prachtig turquoise meer in Spanje: “Het is het waard” KVDS

11u58 9 Sommige influencers hebben echt alles over voor de perfecte foto. Dat blijkt nog maar eens nadat enkele Instagrammers zwaar ziek werden toen ze geposeerd hadden bij een prachtig turquoise meer in het noordwesten van Spanje. Onderzoek toonde aan dat het water vol giftige chemicaliën zit, maar dat is duidelijk geen reden om er weg te blijven.

Het Tsjernobyl van Galicië wordt Monte Neme ook wel genoemd. Het meer is eigenlijk een in onbruik geraakte en onder water gelopen steengroeve, die verbonden is met een mijn. In de mijn werd tot in de jaren 80 wolfraam gewonnen, een mineraal waarmee onder meer het gloeidraadje van een gloeilamp gemaakt wordt. De opvallende kleur van het water is te wijten aan chemische vervuiling.

Ziekenhuis

Dat houdt influencers echter niet tegen om erheen te trekken en een kiekje te nemen. Ook niet nadat enkele van hen in het ziekenhuis terechtkwamen met vergiftigingsverschijnselen.





Zo vertelde een Instagrammer aan het Spaanse radiostation Cadena COPE dat ze een uitslag had gekregen toen ze in contact was gekomen met het water. Die hield twee weken aan. Spijt had ze evenwel niet. “Het was vervelend, maar het was het waard”, klonk het. (lees hieronder verder)

Ook anderen die in het water gingen kregen problemen met hun spijsvertering en huid. Een vrouw vertelde aan de Spaanse nieuwssite Público dat ze een duik nam in het meer “omdat het zo mooi was”. Volgens haar stonden er nergens borden dat het niet toegelaten was. Lang duurde het niet eer ze de gevolgen ondervond. “We kregen zwellingen op onze huid en moesten braken”, vertelt ze. “Het duurde twee weken eer we er weer vanaf waren. Erg lastig.”

Dokter

Volgens dokter Manuel Ferreiro van het universitaire ziekenhuis in A Coruña zal een kort contact met het water bijna zeker irritaties aan huid en ogen veroorzaken. Wie langer in het water gaat, kan inderdaad ook last krijgen van overgeven en diarree. (lees hieronder verder)

Vorige week kwam al een soortgelijk meer in het nieuws in Novosibirsk, Siberië. Ook daar verleidde het azuurblauwe water heel wat influencers, ondanks waarschuwingen van een energiecentrale in de buurt dat het meer gebruikt wordt als stortplaats en vol gevaarlijke metaaloxiden zit. “Zwem niet in het meer en drink niet van het water”, klonk het. “Zelfs kort huidcontact kan leiden tot een allergische reactie.” Het resultaat? Nog meer influencers die toestroomden.