India voert "succesvolle" test uit met intercontinentale ballistische raket
De Agni-V is de meest geavanceerde intercontinentale ballistische raket van India en is in staat om nucleaire wapens te dragen. De raket werd deze ochtend afgevuurd vanaf het eiland Abdul Kalam. "De test is een grote boost in de defensiecapaciteiten van India", zo zegt het ministerie. Het land heeft sinds 2012 al vijf testen uitgevoerd met de Agni-V. De laatste test was in december 2016.
Op dit moment vindt er in India een congres plaats over geopolitiek. De rakettest werd ironische genoeg uitgevoerd op het moment dat er een lezing werd gegeven met de titel "Nucleaire Onvoorspelbaarheid".
India zou volgens een schatting van de Federation of American Scientists tussen de 120 en 130 kernkoppen hebben in zijn arsenaal.
Smt @nsitharaman congratulates @DRDO_India , the Armed Forces and Defence Industry for the successful flight test of the long range ballistic missile Agni-V. A major boost to the defence capabilities of our country. #MakeInIndia4Defence https://t.co/Jl2mh6gEWn link
India has successfully test fired the 5000-km range Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile Agni-V at 9:53am today. The Made in India canistered missile, having 3 stages of propulsion, was test fired from Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast #MakeInIndia4Defence link
