India voert "succesvolle" test uit met intercontinentale ballistische raket

    • IVI
  • Bron: CNN
India heeft sinds 2012 al vijf testen uitgevoerd met de Agni-V. Op de foto is de rakettest van 2013 te zien.
India heeft een test uitgevoerd met zijn Agni-V langeafstandsraket. Dat heeft de Indische minister van Defensie laten weten. Volgens de minister was de rakettest succesvol .

De Agni-V is de meest geavanceerde intercontinentale ballistische raket van India en is in staat om nucleaire wapens te dragen. De raket werd deze ochtend afgevuurd vanaf het eiland Abdul Kalam. "De test is een grote boost in de defensiecapaciteiten van India", zo zegt het ministerie. Het land heeft sinds 2012 al vijf testen uitgevoerd met de Agni-V. De laatste test was in december 2016. 

Op dit moment vindt er in India een congres plaats over geopolitiek. De rakettest werd ironische genoeg uitgevoerd op het moment dat er een lezing werd gegeven met de titel "Nucleaire Onvoorspelbaarheid". 

India zou volgens een schatting van de Federation of American Scientists tussen de 120 en 130 kernkoppen hebben in zijn arsenaal. 

