In het brein van een jager: tweelingzussen leggen uit waarom ze zo graag dieren doodschieten Sven Van Malderen

10 februari 2020

18u02

Bron: Daily Mail 0 “Die glans op het gezicht van mijn zus toen ze haar eerste edelhert doodschoot... Onvergetelijk! Dankzij de jacht is onze band als tweeling sterker geworden.” Rikke en Trine Jacobsen (26) winden er geen doekjes om: met de glimlach knallen ze eenden, dassen, wolven en andere wilde dieren naar de eeuwige jachtvelden. Als toemaatje pronken de Deense meiden op hun Instagramprofiel ook nog eens vol trots naast hun prooien. Doodsbedreigingen bleven niet uit, maar geen haar op hun hoofd dat eraan denkt om met de gezamenlijke passie te stoppen.

“Je had haar moeten zien in de Schotse Hooglanden, naast haar eerste doodgeschoten edelhert”, aldus dierenarts Rikke. “Haar lach strekte zich uit van oor tot oor. Zoiets samen kunnen beleven, is echt heel speciaal. We zijn hierdoor ook dichter naar onze vader toegegroeid.”

Beide dames moesten in het verleden al doodsbedreigingen slikken. “Ik kreeg bijvoorbeeld te horen dat ik op dezelfde manier zou eindigen als de arme dieren die ik vermoord had”, vult Trine aan. “Maar eerlijk gezegd: we staan liever in het bos dan aan te schuiven in de supermarkt. Ik wil vlees van topkwaliteit in mijn diepvriezer.”

Legertijd

De kinesiste kreeg de smaak te pakken nadat ze in haar legertijd bijzonder goed overweg bleek te kunnen met wapens. “Het idee om zelf voor mijn eten te kunnen instaan, was inspirerend. Er gaat niets boven een steak op je bord van een dier dat je zelf geschoten hebt.”

“Aan elke jachtpartij hou ik geweldige herinneringen over. Je wordt haast een deel van de natuur en dat bezorgt me een vredevol gevoel. Ik vind het ook bijzonder leuk om Rikke aan het werk te zien, het is telkens weer een avontuur.”

Vossenjacht

Soms wordt een speciale vossenjacht georganiseerd. “En dan schieten we ook de kleintjes, ja. Zij lijken wel heel hard op een hondenpuppy”, gaat Rikke verder.

Knaagt dat dan niet aan het geweten? “Volgens mij hebben alle jagers spijt als ze een dier doden. We haten die beesten niet, we respecteren ze. Maar vossen zijn nu eenmaal de grootste roofdieren in Denemarken. Ze eten alles op wat ze tegenkomen. Als wij ze niet doodschieten, gaan er te veel van komen.”

“We moeten vermijden dat ze te familiair worden met de mens, anders zullen ze onze kinderen op de speelpleinen aanvallen. Hebben we dat dan liever?”

“Een echte levensstijl”

De liefde voor de jacht werd hen in eerste instantie bijgebracht door hun vader. “De jachthond die we hadden, maakte ook wel indruk”, herinnert Trine zich. “Als dierenarts speelt anatomie een grote rol in mijn job. Ik vind het bijvoorbeeld heel interessant om te kijken welke organen door de kogel geraakt werden.”

“Voor mij is de jacht een echte levensstijl”, besluit Rikke. “Ik leef voor de natuur, het brengt ons dichter bij onze voorouders. Veel mensen denken dat we enkel maar geïnteresseerd zijn in het doden, maar er zijn zo veel voorbereidingen en handelingen mee gemoeid.”

“Wij respecteren alle dieren, ook al schieten we ze dood en eten we ze op. Elke keer opnieuw tonen we ons dankbaar omdat we die kans gekregen hebben.”

Hier en daar klinkt begrip voor hun standpunten, denk bijvoorbeeld maar aan de vossenjacht. Eén grote maar klinkt echter wel luid door. “Hun handen zijn in bloed doorweekt, dat bewijst dat ze er te veel van genieten. Er is geen enkele reden om er zo mee uit te pakken op hun sociale media", klinkt het.