In de hitte naar school: ouders geven kinderen eigen airco mee Bonne Kerstens

26 augustus 2019

18u08

Bron: AD.nl 2 Nederland Zowel in het noorden als in het zuiden van Nederland zijn de scholen weer begonnen. Dat betekent voor veel leerlingen dat ze vandaag met temperaturen boven de 30 graden verplicht op hun stoeltje moeten blijven zitten. In Eemnes (provincie Utrecht) gaven bezorgde ouders hun kroost daarom een airco mee naar school.

De hele dag stilzitten is voor volwassenen al geen feest in deze hitte, voor kinderen is het zeker geen pretje. Ouders uit het Utrechtse Eemnes, waar basisschoolleerlingen vandaag hun eerste schooldag hadden, besloten deze eerste dag zo comfortabel mogelijk te maken en gaven de kinderen vanmorgen een airco of ventilator mee naar school.

De ouders namen de koelinstallaties vanmorgen op eigen initiatief mee, tot vreugde van de school. “Leuk hè”, vertelt een medewerker van de Mariaschool in Eemnes. “Het was een leuk gezicht vanmorgen en natuurlijk fijn voor de kinderen.” Op de school is het op het moment prima te doen met de hitte, zo wordt verteld. Pas na drie uur vanmiddag wordt het echt warm omdat de zon dan vol naar binnen schijnt. “Maar dan zijn alle kinderen al weer naar huis.”

Ook op diverse kinderdagverblijven wordt vandaag rekening gehouden met de hitte. Op sociale media is te zien dat er volop wordt gespeeld met water en in kinderbadjes.