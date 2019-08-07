Hoofdkwartier van krant ‘USA Today’ ontruimd na melding van gewapende man: vals alarm

    • ADN
  • Bron: Belga, USA Today
Fairfax County Police
Het hoofdkwartier van de krant USA Today, in McLean nabij Washington D.C., is vandaag ontruimd na een melding van een gewapende man in de buurt. De politie kwam massaal ter plaatse en riep mensen op om uit de buurt te blijven van het gebouw. Inmiddels lijkt het om een vals alarm te gaan.

Volgens USA Today luidden de sirenes in het hoofdkwartier en kwamen politie, brandweer en ambulances ter plaatse, terwijl honderden aanwezigen werden geëvacueerd. De politieagenten waren zwaar bewapend en werden ondersteund door een patrouillehelikopter.

Lees ook

De politie van de county Fairfax doorzocht het gebouw en vond voorlopig "geen bewijs van eender welke gewelddaad", meldt ze op Twitter. USA Today citeert ook zelf een anonieme agent die zegt dat er geen aanwijzingen zijn dat er effectief een schutter in de buurt is. Er zijn ook geen gewonden gemeld. 

Naast USA Today zijn in het gebouw ook moederbedrijf Gannett Co. en kantoren van een reeks andere bedrijven gevestigd.

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties worden voor publicatie gelezen -en goed- of afgekeurd- door het moderatie-team van HLN. Elke reactie moet voldoen aan deze gedragsregels.
Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Video

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

In de buurt

Lees meer Populair in de buurt

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

WOON.

Lees meer WOON.