Hoofdkwartier van krant ‘USA Today’ ontruimd na melding van gewapende man: vals alarm
Volgens USA Today luidden de sirenes in het hoofdkwartier en kwamen politie, brandweer en ambulances ter plaatse, terwijl honderden aanwezigen werden geëvacueerd. De politieagenten waren zwaar bewapend en werden ondersteund door een patrouillehelikopter.
De politie van de county Fairfax doorzocht het gebouw en vond voorlopig "geen bewijs van eender welke gewelddaad", meldt ze op Twitter. USA Today citeert ook zelf een anonieme agent die zegt dat er geen aanwijzingen zijn dat er effectief een schutter in de buurt is. Er zijn ook geen gewonden gemeld.
Naast USA Today zijn in het gebouw ook moederbedrijf Gannett Co. en kantoren van een reeks andere bedrijven gevestigd.
We have evacuated the @USATODAY headquarters in McLean, Virginia, after reports of someone who may have had a weapon in the building. pic.twitter.com/EF8DJQCqsN link
We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area, updates to follow #FCPD pic.twitter.com/cwz3c9wdUx link
Evacuation at Tegna and USA Today building in Tysons. Suspicious activity. Building evacuated. Police on scene. pic.twitter.com/8QvmTcrW0P link
UPDATE: We are working to investigate this reported threat. Officers are currently working to clear the building. At this time, we have found no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries. #FCPD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/CbCfsO2etj link
Update: Federal officials say there is no sign of a shooting or a shooter at the @USATODAY headquarters in McLean, Va. But there has been a massive police response. https://t.co/hBJtm99LvA link
Reacties