Hondje gered dat week op sofa dobberde na orkaan Florence

Another PAWsome #HurricaneFlorence #rescue: The water rescue team couldn't believe their ears: barking coming from a nearly submerged home! But there she was, floating on a couch inside. #THANKYOU to these amazing rescue partners @code3associates @RescueRanchNC @AmericanHumane pic.twitter.com/FvejANBODx

Humane Society of MO(@ hsmo)