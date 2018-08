Hitler-tassen mogen blijven verkocht worden

Unbelievable Czechia

A publishing house "Our Military" sells T-shirts & mugs with Hitler, Heydrich, Stalin and other thugs as "collectibles". They are selling well. Police investigated. Apparently it does not constitute nazi-propagation if this is done for profit. Nauseating! pic.twitter.com/j1vQipZV43

He Who Must Not Be Named(@ SvobodaLab)