Het ontroerende verhaal van meisje met syndroom van Down dat een vader vond nadat ze door twintig gezinnen was afgewezen Karen Van Eyken

02 januari 2019

12u53

Bron: La Stampa, BBC, Bild 15 Kleine Alba werd vlak na haar geboorte in de steek gelaten door haar moeder. Een adoptiegezin vinden voor het meisje met het syndroom van Down bleek een aartsmoeilijke opdracht. Twintig families wezen haar af, maar Luca Trapanese (41) aarzelde geen moment. De alleenstaande Italiaanse man zei onmiddellijk ‘ja’ toen hem de vraag werd gesteld. En zo ging Luca’s grootste wens in vervulling en kreeg Alba de liefhebbende papa die ze verdiende.

Luca wilde al heel lang papa worden, maar hij heeft lang voor zijn droom moeten vechten. Eigenlijk wilde hij met zijn toenmalige partner een gezin stichten. “We hadden besloten dat we samen een kind met een beperking zouden adopteren”, vertelt de Italiaanse man. Het koppel stond jarenlang aan het hoofd van een organisatie die kinderen met een beperking begeleidde.

Maar na elf jaar liep die relatie spaak. Dat was een zware beproeving voor Luca. Zijn kansen om een kind te adopteren slonken aanzienlijk. In het katholieke Italië is het zeer moeilijk om als alleenstaande man en homo een baby toegewezen te krijgen.

Op het moment dat Luca zijn droom wilde opbergen, volgde er toch een doorbraak. “Begin 2017 mocht ik me dan toch als adoptievader kandidaat stellen. Er werd me verteld dat ik enkel in aanmerking kwam voor een ‘probleemkind’, aldus Luca.

Alleenstaanden komen in Italië alleen in aanmerking om kinderen met een beperking of gedragsproblemen te adopteren. Meestal gaat het ook om kinderen die door alle andere gezinnen zijn afgewezen. Maar dat schrok Luca niet af. “Op basis van mijn ervaring wist ik dat ik alle problemen zou aankunnen.”

In juli 2017 kreeg Luca eindelijk een verlossend telefoontje van de Italiaanse familierechter: “Ze zeiden dat ze een klein meisje voor me hadden. Haar naam was Alba en ze was 30 dagen oud. Ze had het syndroom van Down en werd in de steek gelaten door haar biologische moeder. Ze werd ook afgewezen door meer dan 20 gezinnen. Ik kon mijn vreugde nauwelijks de baas. Ik zei meteen ‘ja’.”

Direct daarna reed hij naar het ziekenhuis om Alba op te halen. Tot op de dag van vandaag herinnert hij zich het ontroerende moment waarin hij het kleine meisje voor de eerste keer in zijn armen hield. En nu zijn ze een geweldig team. “Alba heeft een zeer sterke persoonlijkheid en soms kan ze heel koppig zijn. Ze houdt van spelen, dansen en eten.”

Hij schreef een boek over zijn bijzonder gezin: ‘Nata per te’ (in het Nederlands: ‘Geboren voor jou’). Luca houdt ook een persoonlijke blog bij op Facebook, zodat zijn volgers een inkijk krijgen in zijn dagelijkse leven met Alba.

Door zijn verhaal publiek te maken, wil Luca een positieve bijdrage leveren aan de discussie over de adoptierechten van alleenstaande ouders. Luca zou Alba geen dag meer kunnen missen en ook Alba is dol op haar adoptievader. Samen vormen ze een onafscheidelijk duo en kunnen ze de hele wereld aan.