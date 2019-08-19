Helen wordt wakker met stijve nek, enkele uren later is ze compleet verlamd Sven Van Malderen

19 augustus 2019

20u59

Bron: Daily Mirror/The Sun/Daily Mail 28 Die plotse pijn aan de nek? Slecht gelegen tijdens het slapen, dacht Helen Fincham (24) drie jaar geleden. Enkele uren later bleek de Britse jongedame echter compleet verlamd. Ze bleek myelitis transversa opgelopen te hebben, een acute ontsteking van een deel van het ruggenmerg waardoor de zenuwcellen beschadigd raken. Om toch nog enige evolutie in haar herstel te krijgen, kreeg het meisje zelfs even hulp van prins Charles.

Net voor het noodlot zou toeslaan, had Fincham zich nog geamuseerd met haar nicht aan het strand in Porthcawl (Wales). Ze voelde zich zoals altijd kiplekker. “Maar dat veranderde snel na die ene nacht”, klinkt het. “Ik kreeg een benauwd gevoel, kon nog amper ademhalen en mijn armen begonnen pijn te doen. Ik was nooit eerder ziek geweest, maar dit voelde meteen bijzonder ernstig aan.”

Fincham belde naar haar dokter en die raadde haar aan om zo snel mogelijk een ziekenwagen te laten komen. “Toen begon ik pas echt te panikeren. Het electrocardiogram zag er normaal uit, maar ik wilde zo snel mogelijk naar het ziekenhuis. Toen de ambulanciers me wilden opheffen, zakte ik simpelweg door hun armen. ik keek hen in opperste verwarring aan: waarom kon ik nu zelfs niet meer op mijn benen staan?”

Uiterst zeldzaam

In een hospitaal in Swansea werden haar reflexen getest. “Mijn been had normaal gezien omhoog moeten schieten na die klop met de reflexhamer, maar er gebeurde helemaal niets. Niemand snapte hoe ik in enkele uren tijd compleet verlamd kon raken. Dokters vroegen aan mijn ouders zelfs of ik drugs geslikt had.”

Pas na een half jaar zou de correcte diagnose gesteld worden: myelitis transversa, een uiterst zeldzame aandoening die niet erfelijk is en op alle leeftijden kan toeslaan.

Een derde blijft in rolstoel

De oorzaak van de zware ziekte is nog niet bekend. Mogelijk ontstaat de ontsteking doordat het afweersysteem het eigen weefsel aanvalt. Ook virusinfecties (waterpokken, griep, rodehond,...) of bacteriën (bijvoorbeeld de exemplaren die syfilis of de ziekte van Lyme veroorzaken; nvdr) kunnen aan de basis liggen.

Een derde van de patiënten herstelt goed tot volledig. Een even grote groep verbetert gedeeltelijk. De rest blijft afhankelijk van een rolstoel. Het herstel begint meestal twee tot twaalf weken na het begin van de ziekte en kan wel twee jaar duren. Wie na een half jaar nog geen verbetering voelt, mag een deftig herstel vergeten.

“Kon niet eens mijn tranen afvegen”

En in dat schuitje zit nu dus ook Fincham. Bij de pakken blijven zitten staat echter niet in haar woordenboek. Het meisje stortte zich een jaar lang op haar revalidatie en woont nu in een aangepaste flat op het gelijkvloers. “Ik kan mijn armen intussen net genoeg bewegen om het voedsel in mijn mond te stoppen, maar ik kan dat eten niet snijden of zelf klaarmaken. Ik heb het gevoel dat alles van mij afgenomen is. ‘s Nachts heb ik al veel gehuild, maar dan kon ik niet eens mijn tranen afvegen.”

Zeven uur per dag krijgt Fincham speciale zorg: twee uur ‘s ochtends, een uur voor het slapengaan en dan nog vier uur overdag. Op die manier kan ze toch de buitenlucht opsnuiven.

“Hulp nodig om mij aan te kleden”

“Zelf kan ik amper iets doen. Toen het vorig jaar zo warm werd, raakte ik niet eens buiten. Ik moest altijd wachten tot de verplegers langskwamen. Ik heb hulp nodig om mij te wassen en aan te kleden, voor de simpelste dingen kortom. Ik ben daar dankbaar voor, maar natuurlijk wil ik -net als elke 24-jarige- gewoon voor mezelf kunnen zorgen.”

Eén keer per week volgde Fincham therapie, maar veel zoden zette dat niet aan de dijk. De rekening liep intussen serieus op: voor vijf behandelingen moest ze 700 pond (765 euro) betalen.

Dokter in Oman

Even gloorde er hoop aan de horizon, via een ontmoeting in juni met prins Charles. Hij was zo ontdaan door haar verhaal dat hij haar uitgenodigd had op de Royal Garden Party. “Hij vroeg of ik nog ooit beter zou worden. Nee, antwoordde ik. Dat had ik van dokters althans te horen gekregen.”

“Nog diezelfde week kreeg ik een telefoon van Buckingham Palace: prins Charles wilde dat ik dokter Ali zou ontmoeten. Hij had al veel mensen in mijn situatie geholpen en hij toonde mij ook bewijs. Ik had er goede hoop in. Eén nadeel wel: zijn revalidatiecentrum ligt in Oman.”

Om die extra reis- en verzorgingskosten te kunnen betalen, was een vriend drie maanden geleden een geldinzamelingsactie gestart. Fincham kon daardoor twee weken lang de zogezegde mirakeloplossing uittesten, maar kwam helaas van een kale reis terug. Met de overschot van het geld wierf ze dan maar een persoonlijke trainer aan, zodat ze kan blijven werken aan haar bovenlichaam en armen.