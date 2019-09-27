Grote opkomst voor eerste klimaatstaking over alle generaties heen in Nieuw-Zeeland KVE

Bron: Belga 0 Tienduizenden Nieuw-Zeelandse studenten zijn bijeengekomen op meer dan veertig locaties om actie te eisen tegen klimaatverandering. Ze luidden daarmee het einde in van een week van internationale klimaatacties. De studenten kregen het gezelschap van vele ouders, grootouders en arbeiders tijdens de eerste ‘intergenerationele’ klimaatstaking van het land.

"We ontvangen nu betrouwbare berichten dat 170.000 betogers in het hele land aan het staken zijn", meldden de organisatoren via Twitter. Op Instagram rekende tieneractivist Greta Thunberg dat dit "3,5 procent van de gehele bevolking van Nieuw-Zeeland is".

In Auckland zei een van de organisatoren, Luke Wijohn, dat "we moeten stoppen te luisteren naar wat ze zeggen, maar moeten kijken naar wat ze doen". "Ik ben hier om de regering eraan te herinneren dat ze moet rekening houden met inheemse waarden als ze beslissingen neemt over onze toekomst en ons klimaat", zei Pania Newton, de leider van een groep die betwist Maori-land aan de luchthaven van Auckland bezet.

Ook de organisatrice van de klimaatstaking in Wellington, Raven Maeder, zei dat de opkomst alle verwachtingen overtrof. "Deze mensen staan zij aan zij met ons en samen kunnen we veranderen, verandering teweegbrengen."

De studenten overhandigden een open brief met meer dan 11.000 handtekeningen aan het parlement. Ze riepen de regering op om de klimaatnoodtoestand af te kondigen. Ze willen dat de regering werk maakt van een duurzame economie. Op andere plaatsen kwamen studenten samen om stranden schoon te maken en bomen te planten.

De coördinatrice van de nationale schoolstakingen, Sophie Handford, zei dat meer dan negentig bedrijven hun steun hebben betuigd. Ze maken deel uit van de alliantie ‘Not Business as usual’. "Verandering is nodig, nu. Niet in één jaar, niet in twee jaar, maar nu. En we moeten daar allemaal onze rol in spelen", zei de stichter van beleggingsfonds New Ground Capital, Roy Thompson, aan nieuwssite Newshub.

This is Tauranga, New Zealand. The rain is pouring, but thousands of people are striking for climate justice. @GretaThunberg @ss4cnz #ss4cnz #ClimateStrike #ClimateStrikenz @350nz pic.twitter.com/5xTUNYJ18Q Arturas Skurka(@ artskurka) link