Grote brand in beroemde ‘Chester Zoo’, alle dieren gered na massale evacuatie
Van ver waren grote rookpluimen te zien. Hevige windvlagen wakkerden het vuur nog aan. Inmiddels is de brand onder controle en is de brandweer nog aan het nablussen. Er zijn geen gewonden gemeld. Alle bezoekers hebben de dierentuin veilig kunnen verlaten.
Het is nog niet geweten hoe de brand is ontstaan. We weten ondertussen wel dat het vuur zou zijn opgelaaid in de zogenoemde Monsoon Forest of regenwoudverblijf waar onder meer de orang-oetans, makaken, krokodillen en talrijke vogels zijn gehuisvest. Alle dieren zijn inmiddels gered, melden Britse media.
Over de populaire zoo nabij Liverpool is een tv-reeks gemaakt ‘The secret Life of the Zoo’, die je een blik gunt achter de schermen en die je ook kan volgen op één. Het gaat om een van de populairste attracties in het Verenigd Koninkrijk. De Chester Zoo herbergt meer dan 21.000 dieren.
De dierentuin is tot nader order gesloten.
Fire in the Monsoon Forest. Hoping animals as everyone involved ok. @CheshireLive @chesterzoo pic.twitter.com/YMdpFfPHD1 link
Oh gosh!! Fire @chesterzoo staff and keepers working hard to deal - hope the animals are all OK!!! It started as a little fire in the which we saw but it's obviously much worse now!!! pic.twitter.com/GWa6X0Wxa9 link
Oh this is so sad. Hope all people and animals are ok #chesterzoo pic.twitter.com/WtgYDJ6Xl8 link
If anything the fire @chesterzoo is getting worse. pic.twitter.com/HwauEjH2ol link
We can confirm that the fire brigade is attending a fire in our Monsoon Forest habitat. link
Visitors have been evacuated and asked to leave the zoo as teams work to bring the situation under control.
The zoo's animal teams are working to move all animals away from the incident.
Welcome to Monsoon Forest #IslandsAtCZ #WorldPhotographyDay pic.twitter.com/lCnPq43Gj1 link
Early stages of fire at @chesterzoo hope all animals and visitors are OK #Chesterzoo #chestertweets pic.twitter.com/Nm0d6c6DCL link
Fire at @chesterzoo Let’s hope everyone and all the animals are safe. pic.twitter.com/yDuvVWIAcN link
