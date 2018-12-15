Grote brand in beroemde ‘Chester Zoo’, alle dieren gered na massale evacuatie

    • Karen Van Eyken
  • Bron: Liverpool Echo, BBC
Grote rookpluimen stijgen op boven de Chester Zoo.
Twitter/David Holmes Grote rookpluimen stijgen op boven de Chester Zoo.
Er is deze middag een grote brand uitgebroken in de beroemde Chester Zoo in het Verenigd koninkrijk. Alle bezoekers zijn naar de uitgang geleid. De beste bezochte Britse dierentuin is er ondertussen in geslaagd om alle dieren te redden.

Van ver waren grote rookpluimen te zien. Hevige windvlagen wakkerden het vuur nog aan. Inmiddels is de brand onder controle en is de brandweer nog aan het nablussen. Er zijn geen gewonden gemeld. Alle bezoekers hebben de dierentuin veilig kunnen verlaten. 

Het is nog niet geweten hoe de brand is ontstaan. We weten ondertussen wel dat het vuur zou zijn opgelaaid in de zogenoemde Monsoon Forest of regenwoudverblijf waar onder meer de orang-oetans, makaken, krokodillen en talrijke vogels zijn gehuisvest. Alle dieren zijn inmiddels gered, melden Britse media.

Over de populaire zoo nabij Liverpool is een tv-reeks gemaakt ‘The secret Life of the Zoo’, die je een blik gunt achter de schermen en die je ook kan volgen op één. Het gaat om een van de populairste attracties in het Verenigd Koninkrijk. De Chester Zoo herbergt meer dan 21.000 dieren. 

De dierentuin is tot nader order gesloten.

