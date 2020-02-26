Grootvader Greta Thunberg overleden: “We missen hem vreselijk” HR

26 februari 2020

15u24 0 Buitenland De grootvader van de Zweedse klimaatactiviste Greta Thunberg is overleden. Dat meldt de tiener zelf via sociale media. “Hij was één van de vriendelijkste mensen die ik ooit kende”, zegt ze. “We missen hem vreselijk.”

Olof Thunberg was 94 jaar. Hij was in Zweden en de rest van Scandinavië bekend als acteur, stemacteur en regisseur. Zijn carrière begon kort na de Tweede Wereldoorlog en duurde meer dan 75 jaar. Hij was bekend in toneelkringen, maar speelde ook mee in verschillende films en tv-series. In de Zweedse versie van de Disney-tekenfilm ‘The Jungle Book’ vertolkte Thunberg de stem van de tijger Shere Kahn.

Greta Thunberg meldde het droevige nieuws over haar opa gisteravond zelf op Twitter en Instagram.

Igår kväll gick min farfar Olof Thunberg bort. Han var en av Sveriges största skådespelare och har stått på scen i över 75 år. Han var en av de snällaste människorna jag någonsin träffat. Vi saknar honom fruktansvärt mycket. pic.twitter.com/zekYvdPJND Greta Thunberg(@ GretaThunberg) link

Greta Thunberg was gisteren zelf in Groot-Brittanië, waar ze op de universiteit van Oxford een ontmoeting had met Malala Yousafzai, een Pakistaanse kinderrechtenactiviste die in 2014 de Nobelprijs voor de Vrede won. Van die ontmoeting postte ze eerder op de dag een foto.

So... today I met my role model. What else can I say? @Malala pic.twitter.com/n7GnXUngov Greta Thunberg(@ GretaThunberg) link

Ook Beata Ernman, de zus van Greta Thunberg, bracht via sociale media hulde aan haar grootvader.

