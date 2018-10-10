Grootste Europese antiterreuroefening ooit aan de gang

Speciale interventie-eenheden geven een demonstratie in Den Haag. Bij de meerdaagse oefening wordt de samenwerking tussen de politie in Europa getest. Tegelijk ondertekent Europol met politie-eenheden uit 31 landen in Europa een samenwerkingsakkoord.
In de strijd tegen terreur en de georganiseerde misdaad zullen speciale commando's van de politie in Europa nauwer samenwerken en met meer slagkracht optreden. Als test zijn politie-eenheden uit dertig landen vandaag aan de grootste antiterreuroefening ooit in Europa begonnen. 

Specialisten oefenen gezamenlijk in zeven landen het rampscenario van grote internationale aanslagen in. Uitgangspunt is het volgende scenario: terroristen slaan op zeven verschillende plaatsen in Europa toe. Zo worden in Slovakije bij een concert gijzelaars genomen, in de Baltische Zee wordt een veerboot gekaapt, in Warschau ontploft een bom in de metro, in Griekenland en Spanje worden een bus en een vliegtuig gehijackt.

"Terrorisme en georganiseerde misdaad kennen geen grenzen", zegt het (Belgische) hoofd van Europol, Catherine De Bolle, in Den Haag. Gezien het verhoogde terreurgevaar en toenemende dreiging door georganiseerde misdaad zijn nauwe samenwerking en afstemming van de bijzondere eenheden onvermijdelijk. 

De speciale eenheden in Europa werken sinds de aanslagen van 11 september in de VS al samen in het zogenoemde Atlas-verband. Alle lidstaten van de EU doen mee, net als IJsland, Noorwegen en Zwitserland.

"Wanneer een grote aanslag Europa treft, zijn wij voorbereid", zegt Bernhard Treibenreif, voorzitter van Atlas. "Maar samenwerking moet uitgebouwd worden. Zo zal technische apparatuur en specialistische kennis niet alleen nationaal, maar ook in andere landen worden gebruikt."

Het netwerk krijgt nu zijn centrale bij Europol. Daardoor zijn operaties sneller te coördineren, zegt De Bolle. Het Atlas-netwerk blijft niettemin onafhankelijk. "Bij elke operatie blijft de politie van elk land juridisch verantwoordelijk."

