Grootste Europese antiterreuroefening ooit aan de gang ADN

10 oktober 2018

16u09

Bron: Belga 0 In de strijd tegen terreur en de georganiseerde misdaad zullen speciale commando's van de politie in Europa nauwer samenwerken en met meer slagkracht optreden. Als test zijn politie-eenheden uit dertig landen vandaag aan de grootste antiterreuroefening ooit in Europa begonnen.

ATLAS, the network of special intervention units, signs terms of cooperation with Europol: closer international cooperation to fight hostage-taking, kidnapping & terrorism. @BMI_OE @EU2018AT #ATLASExercise https://t.co/Y7yk0XgdmB pic.twitter.com/QqxqECcmgE Europol(@ Europol) link

Specialisten oefenen gezamenlijk in zeven landen het rampscenario van grote internationale aanslagen in. Uitgangspunt is het volgende scenario: terroristen slaan op zeven verschillende plaatsen in Europa toe. Zo worden in Slovakije bij een concert gijzelaars genomen, in de Baltische Zee wordt een veerboot gekaapt, in Warschau ontploft een bom in de metro, in Griekenland en Spanje worden een bus en een vliegtuig gehijackt.



"Terrorisme en georganiseerde misdaad kennen geen grenzen", zegt het (Belgische) hoofd van Europol, Catherine De Bolle, in Den Haag. Gezien het verhoogde terreurgevaar en toenemende dreiging door georganiseerde misdaad zijn nauwe samenwerking en afstemming van de bijzondere eenheden onvermijdelijk.

De speciale eenheden in Europa werken sinds de aanslagen van 11 september in de VS al samen in het zogenoemde Atlas-verband. Alle lidstaten van de EU doen mee, net als IJsland, Noorwegen en Zwitserland.



"Wanneer een grote aanslag Europa treft, zijn wij voorbereid", zegt Bernhard Treibenreif, voorzitter van Atlas. "Maar samenwerking moet uitgebouwd worden. Zo zal technische apparatuur en specialistische kennis niet alleen nationaal, maar ook in andere landen worden gebruikt."

Het netwerk krijgt nu zijn centrale bij Europol. Daardoor zijn operaties sneller te coördineren, zegt De Bolle. Het Atlas-netwerk blijft niettemin onafhankelijk. "Bij elke operatie blijft de politie van elk land juridisch verantwoordelijk."

#ATLASexercise Greece: Special Intervention Units from @hellenicpolice @Cyprus_Police @_PolitiaRomana_ & Bulgaria have blocked the route of the hijacked buses and have carried out a successful assault to neutralise the terrorists. Situation is now under control. Good job! pic.twitter.com/p05R2kOy6J Europol(@ Europol) link

#ATLASexercise Germany: Special Intervention Units have solved several incidents in the area. Control over the situation has been established successfully and has now been handed over to the local authorities. pic.twitter.com/FMo2fP4gaQ Europol(@ Europol) link

#ATLASexercise Iceland: terrorists are preparing the vessel to leave the harbour towards Northern Ireland. Special Units from Iceland, Ireland, Northern Ireland & Great Britain are on high alert and observing the situation. An assault is being prepared. @gardainfo @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/hm9AZOiHhk Europol(@ Europol) link

#ATLASexercise Spain: an assault on the hijacked plane has been authorised to end an imminent threat to the lives of the hostages on board. An intervention by @policia @guardiacivil @Gendarmerie @federalepolitie @policefederale has been launched. pic.twitter.com/9RDeBV2y7O Europol(@ Europol) link

#ATLASexercise Slovakia: the operators of the Special Intervention Units have been briefed and are ready to approach the final assault positions. pic.twitter.com/H4fELsdx4c Europol(@ Europol) link

#ATLASexercise Baltic Sea: due to an imminent threat to the lives of the hostages the German Special Intervention Unit and their ATLAS partners have conducted the assault. Terrorists have been neutralised and control over the vessel has been established! pic.twitter.com/DHrFAzETVQ Europol(@ Europol) link

To end the biggest ever #ATLASexercise & to mark new cooperation between ATLAS and Europol, Special Intervention Units from @BMI_OE and @PolitieLE gave a short demonstration just outside our HQ in The Hague.

THANKS TO ALL the Special Units who participated and to ALL OF YOU! pic.twitter.com/95OJrM5iA2 Europol(@ Europol) link