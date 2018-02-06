Gordon Ramsay in oog van veganistenstorm na schertsende PETA-tweet

Dat de bekende Britse tv-kok Gordon Ramsay geen fan is van veganistisch eten wisten we al, maar een nieuwe steek is bij veel veganisten duidelijk in het verkeerde keelgat geschoten. Ramsay noemde zichzelf op Twitter een lid van PETA, dat hij herdoopte tot een groepering van ‘People Eating Tasty Animals’. Ook de dierenrechtenorganisatie zelf kan niet lachen met de uitspraak.

Op Twitter delen hobbykoks geregeld hun smakelijke – of minder smakelijke - creaties met topchef Gordon Ramsay, die de voorgeschotelde gerechten vervolgens van grappige, strenge of keiharde commentaar voorziet zoals alleen hij dat kan. Toen de uitgesproken chef op een huisgemaakte veganistische lasagne van een Twitteraar reageerde met “Ik ben een lid van PETA! People eating tasty animals", kwam hij in geen tijd in een heuse Twitterstorm terecht.

Het is niet de eerste keer dat Ramsay op vegantenen trapt. Zo vroeg een Twitteraar eerder of de chef aan iets allergisch is. “Aan veganisten”, antwoordde Ramsay toen. Vegans reageren nu massaal verbolgen op de nieuwe steek. Dat de tv-kok in een adem daarbij ook dierenorganisatie PETA schoffeerde, wat wel degelijk staat voor ‘People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’, kan er bij sommigen niet in.

PETA zelf mengde zich overigens ook in het debat. “Terwijl jij je tijd spendeert met de toekomstige veganistische jij te bespotten, verkennen de meeste chefs gezonde, dier –en milieuvriendelijke gerechten op basis van planten”, klonk het. “Een echte ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ (een verwijzing naar het bekende tv-programma met Ramsay, red.) ligt vol met lijken en afscheidingen van artificieel geïnsemineerde, gecastreerde en routineus mishandelde dieren.” Ze verwezen ook naar de visie van muzieklegende Paul McCartney om hun punt kracht bij te zetten. “Als slachthuizen glazen muren hadden, zou iedereen vegetarisch zijn.”

Andere Twittergebruikers probeerden de situatie recht te trekken door te stellen dat de tweet van Ramsay helemaal niet zo serieus moet worden genomen. Sommigen prezen de tv-figuur voor zijn tweet, anderen suggereerden dat het vlammende antwoord van veel veganisten hen erg gesloten van geest doet overkomen, iets waar ze Ramsay net zelf van betichten.

