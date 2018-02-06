Gordon Ramsay in oog van veganistenstorm na schertsende PETA-tweet
Op Twitter delen hobbykoks geregeld hun smakelijke – of minder smakelijke - creaties met topchef Gordon Ramsay, die de voorgeschotelde gerechten vervolgens van grappige, strenge of keiharde commentaar voorziet zoals alleen hij dat kan. Toen de uitgesproken chef op een huisgemaakte veganistische lasagne van een Twitteraar reageerde met “Ik ben een lid van PETA! People eating tasty animals", kwam hij in geen tijd in een heuse Twitterstorm terecht.
how does my vegan lasagna look pic.twitter.com/sonis2E52I link
I’m a member of PETA ! People eating tasty animals...... https://t.co/t9xCuVWDtq link
Het is niet de eerste keer dat Ramsay op vegantenen trapt. Zo vroeg een Twitteraar eerder of de chef aan iets allergisch is. “Aan veganisten”, antwoordde Ramsay toen. Vegans reageren nu massaal verbolgen op de nieuwe steek. Dat de tv-kok in een adem daarbij ook dierenorganisatie PETA schoffeerde, wat wel degelijk staat voor ‘People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’, kan er bij sommigen niet in.
You're just a desperate individual intimidated by the rise of the #vegan movement. It's the future, you should embrace it. #FebNoDairy link
Most vegans have tried animal products. They aren’t missing out on anything. They are strong enough to fight the urges of eating animals because they care more about saving lives. Non vegans lack compassion that’s why you eat corpses with the only argument of meat tasting good. link
Funny how you always have vegetables with your meat though. If it was so tasty you could eat meat on its own without sauces, chips or veg etc. link
Disappointed that you stoop to mocking an animal welfare group. You've made your wealth off the back of needless suffering of the most innocent & defenceless, its nothing to be proud of Gordon. link
Gross you choose to belittle @peta who do so much to promote the welfare of animals.10 yrsago I watched you cry as the life of a pig was taken. Millions are embracing vegan life,you should make your next millions showing the world you can adapt to a world that values life. link
PETA zelf mengde zich overigens ook in het debat. “Terwijl jij je tijd spendeert met de toekomstige veganistische jij te bespotten, verkennen de meeste chefs gezonde, dier –en milieuvriendelijke gerechten op basis van planten”, klonk het. “Een echte ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ (een verwijzing naar het bekende tv-programma met Ramsay, red.) ligt vol met lijken en afscheidingen van artificieel geïnsemineerde, gecastreerde en routineus mishandelde dieren.” Ze verwezen ook naar de visie van muzieklegende Paul McCartney om hun punt kracht bij te zetten. “Als slachthuizen glazen muren hadden, zou iedereen vegetarisch zijn.”
A real "hell's kitchen" is full of corpses & secretions from artificially inseminated, castrated, & routinely abused animals. As Paul McCartney said, "If slaughterhouses had glass walls, everyone would be #vegetarian." link
Andere Twittergebruikers probeerden de situatie recht te trekken door te stellen dat de tweet van Ramsay helemaal niet zo serieus moet worden genomen. Sommigen prezen de tv-figuur voor zijn tweet, anderen suggereerden dat het vlammende antwoord van veel veganisten hen erg gesloten van geest doet overkomen, iets waar ze Ramsay net zelf van betichten.
I like vegans that accept ppl for what they are and don’t shove their lifestyle choices down other ppls necks. I respect your choice to be vegan. Now respect my choice to be an omnivore . Thnx . His comment is perfectly valid if you think about it link
The biggest thing that is bothering me is this general idea that meat, in any form, from any source, is a wholly damnable offense to our species, and we are mocked and ridiculed to believe that it’s only “go vegan or go home”. It really shows an extremely closed mindset. link
